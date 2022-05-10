San Juan College commencement on May 14, area high school graduation ceremonies set

FARMINGTON — High school and college seniors are counting down days until they receive diplomas and degrees as graduation season starts in San Juan County.

San Juan College will hold its commencement on May 14 to bestow associate degrees and certificates to more than 1,325 students, according to a news release.

The ceremony, which starts at 9 a.m. in the Learning Commons Plaza, will present bachelor's and master's degrees to more than 115 students from New Mexico Highlands University Farmington Center and the University of New Mexico San Juan Center.

The event will livestream at sanjuancollege.edu and on YouTube under the San Juan College name.

College President Toni Hopper Pendergrass will preside over the ceremony and Laura Ann Crawford, former Northwest Region director at Presbyterian Medical Services, will give the keynote address.

Briana Logsdon was selected by the graduation committee to represent the graduating class and will speak at the ceremony.

Logsdon is receiving an associate degree in applied science from the college's physical therapist assistant program.

Graduates of San Juan College High School will have their graduation ceremony at 6 p.m. on May 13 at the SJC Graduation Plaza.

Navajo Technical University in Crownpoint will hold spring commencement on May 13. No further information was available about the ceremony and the university did not respond to a request for details.

High schools ready for ceremonies

Northwest High School at Shiprock Associated Schools will kick off graduation season for high schools in the county when it holds its ceremony at 10 a.m. on May 14 at the school's campus in Shiprock.

According to the schedule released by Farmington Municipal Schools, Piedra Vista High School's ceremony is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on May 17, Rocinante High School's ceremony will be at 6 p.m. on May 18 and Farmington High School's ceremony is at 7 p.m. on May 19. The three ceremonies will take place at Hutchison Stadium.

The Aztec Municipal School District has Vista Nueva High School's ceremony at 7 p.m. on May 18 at Lions Wilderness Park Amphitheater in Farmington and Aztec High School's ceremony at 7 p.m. on May 20 at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium.

The Bloomfield School District has scheduled the graduation ceremony for Bloomfield and Charlie Y. Brown high schools at 7 p.m. on May 20 in Bobcat Stadium.

Graduates from Navajo Preparatory School will have their ceremony at 10 a.m. on May 21 at the school's football field.

Graduates in the Central Consolidated School District will distribute tickets to family and friends to attend graduation ceremonies in order to comply with the Navajo Nation government's COVID-19 guidelines, according to district spokesperson Jerrod Noble.

Each graduation ceremony will be livestreamed on the CCSD YouTube channel.

Career Prep High School is the first school in the district to hold graduation, which will be at 1 p.m. on May 19 at the Phil L. Thomas Performing Arts Center. Seating will be limited.

Shiprock High School will have graduation at 7 p.m. on May 19 at the Chieftain Pit and Newcomb High School's ceremony is at 1 p.m. on May 20 at the Skyhawk Nest. Both ceremonies will have limited seating.

Kirtland Central High School at 7 p.m. on May 20. CCSD was still finalizing details about the Kirtland Central graduation as of May 10.

