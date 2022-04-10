Farmington Municipal Schools chooses Cody L. Diehl as new superintendent

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Municipal Schools Board of Education on Saturday unanimously chose district administrator Cody L. Diehl as the new superintendent of schools from among finalists vetted Friday by district panels.

“The Board of Education is excited that Mr. Diehl will be the new Superintendent of Farmington Municipal Schools,” Board President Stephanie Thompson said in a news release Saturday afternoon. “In the last seven years, the district has experienced great success, strengthened educational models, and set goals for the future of our school system.

“To continue this work, the district needs the kind of leadership that will inject drive and passion into the daily labor of putting students front and center,” Thompson continued.

Diehl is the district’s executive director of support services and was previously principal of both Bloomfield High School and Kirtland Central High School.

Read more:Local high school wrestlers earn All-American honors

He also had served as administrative interventionist at River Valley High School in Mohave Valley, Arizona.

From a pool of six potential candidates the district found four finalists who were interviewed Friday. The board convened Saturday to make the choice and finalize it in public.

“It is my honor to accept the job of Superintendent of Farmington Municipal Schools,” Diehl said in the news release. “I pledge to work collaboratively with staff, parents, and community to make sure our system continues to improve, extend, and enhance opportunities for our students.”

He replaces Superintendent Dr. Eugene Schmidt, who is retiring. Diehl will become superintendent on July 1.

More:New Mexico education secretary honors Mesa Verde Elementary

“I congratulate Mr. Diehl on his selection and am truly excited for the future of Farmington Municipal Schools under his leadership,” Schmidt said. “I also want to congratulate the Board of Education for completing a strong and open search process.”

The district serves 11,000 students and has 1,500 employees, the news release said.

Contact John R. Moses at 505-564-4624, or via email at jmoses@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e