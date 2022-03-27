Aztec High School still in remote learning as gas leak repairs continue

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON – Aztec High School’s gas leak repairs are dragging on, keeping students and staff in remote learning for another week, the Aztec High School Facebook page announced on March 25.

Aztec High School will hold classes online from March 28 through April 1.

“Unfortunately, repair on the natural gas leak at Aztec High School is still ongoing,” the notice said. “As a result, our classrooms do not currently have heat. This lack of heating is causing temperatures in classrooms to fall well below adequacy standards for students as well as OSHA recommendations for our staff.”

“Repairs are progressing; however, at this time it is not appropriate to have students return to campus,” the announcement said.

The notice said the main campus will stay closed to students while gas service is being restored.

The gym and the school’s 600 Building do have heat, and the campus may host study halls so students who need some extra in-person help may find that in a heated area.

“As we get additional information regarding the repairs and are preparing for a return to campus we will provide updates,” the note on Facebook said. “Presently all athletics and activities including prom will continue as normal.”

School administrators recommended people check with the school office about any study hall opportunities that may be created at (505) 334-9414.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e