San Juan College increases tuition rates starting fall semester 2022

FARMINGTON — The San Juan College Board of Trustees has approved an increase in tuition starting in the fall semester.

The college announced the adjustment in a news release on March 2, stating it was authorized by the board a day earlier.

Tuition rates for New Mexico residents will go from $52 per credit hour to $56 per credit hour while the new rate for non-residents is $178 per credit hour, which is an increase of $14.

There is no change to the general fees, which is the rate the college charges for items such as technology, building usage and parking.

"Our focus is and remains on providing our students with affordable access to the training and education they need to succeed," Ed DesPlas, the college's executive vice president said. "San Juan College remains one of the most affordable colleges in the nation, with our resident tuition and fees being one-half the national average for public two-year colleges."

The adjustment in tuition rates is part of a policy that the board implemented in 2018, the release states.

According to the policy, there will be an increase in tuition every other year and the adjustment is based on the consumer price index and the sum of state funding, property tax revenue and revenue from oil and gas production.

The last tuition adjustment took effect fall 2020, DesPlas said.

He added that students will be notified about the tuition changes through the college's website and its registration system and by email and social media.

The college has its main campus in Farmington and the east campus in Aztec and the west campus in Kirtland.

College officials remind students there are several resources for financial assistance through federal and state funding, including New Mexico lottery scholarships and scholarships through the San Juan College Foundation.

These resources can be reviewed at the financial aid lab inside the financial aid office, located on the first floor of the Educational Service Center at the campus in Farmington, the release states.

