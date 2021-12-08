Cooking appliance causes fire call, evacuation at Piedra Vista High School

FARMINGTON — A cooking appliance in the Piedra Vista High School kitchen prompted a brief evacuation of the school this morning. Officials say no fire and no injuries occurred during the incident.

First responders were dispatched around 7:17 a.m. on Dec. 8 to the high school at 5700 College Blvd. on reports of a fire alarm, according to Farmington police and school district officials.

A top of a cooking steamer had blown off the cooking appliance and the kitchen staff pulled the fire alarm out of an abundance of caution, according to Farmington Municipal Schools spokesperson Roberto Taboada.

The noise created by the cooking steamer sounded like an explosion, according to Farmington Police Department spokesperson Nicole Brown.

There was no fire reported, no explosion and no one was injured, Brown said.

Firefighters at the scene turned off the cooking appliance.

The building was evacuated during the call and Farmington police on social media urged people to avoid dropping off students as the investigation was conducted.

It was around 7:57 a.m. that firefighters gave the "all clear" and left the scene. It was on 8:02 a.m. that students were allowed back in the building, according to Brown.

Taboada said classes were back on schedule shortly after the firefighters left the scene.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

