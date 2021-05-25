Piedra Vista ordered by state to shut down in-person learning due to COVID-19 cases

FARMINGTON — The state education department has ordered Piedra Vista High School to shut down in-person learning for two weeks due to multiple positive cases of COVID-19 within a two-week period.

Farmington Superintendent Gene Schmidt told The Daily Times the order will have very little impact on students as they prepare for summer vacation starting this week.

The district's last day of instruction is May 27 as the building will close on May 28.

The state education department is giving Farmington schools seven days to close down Piedra Vista, then keep it closed for 14 days.

“The letter, although cautionary, is not needed,” Schmidt said. “Kids will go home safely, and we will begin our summer.”

Students have one final left on May 26, which can be completely remotely, according to a Piedra Vista High School Facebook post.

The New Mexico Public Education Department on May 25 ordered Farmington Municipal Schools to move Piedra Vista to remote/virtual learning for 14 days, according to an NMPED press release.

The Farmington campus becomes the third public school in the state to face a mandatory move to remote instruction.

Eldorado High School in Albuquerque received the first order on April 13 and Yucca Middle School in Clovis got its order on May 11.

District officials previously voluntarily moved Piedra Vista to remote learning on April 16 and in-person learning returned on April 29.

The high school reported one positive case of COVID-19 on May 18, two cases on May 19 and one case on May 20 as of the afternoon of May 25, according to the New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response list.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

