Navajo Prep, Newcomb High School celebrate their grads during in-person commencements

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — The last two commencement ceremonies for San Juan County public schools took place on the morning of May 22.

The Navajo Preparatory School commencement ceremony at Eagle Stadium in Farmington celebrated 57 graduates.

Senior Class President Alena Crotty introduced the ceremony. Hataaliinez Wheeler sang the national anthem.

Student Body President Cade Allison led the invocation and gave the welcome address. Allison also gave an address as salutatorian.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez gave a special address.

Valedictorian Cheyenne Murphy spoke to the crowd. Graduate Kyle McLiverty led the tassel and ring ceremony.

Class Treasurer Tianna Young gave the farewell address. Graduate McCory Yazzie led the benediction.

Five of Newcomb's Class of 2020 joined 2021 grads for in-person graduation

There were 42 graduates who took part in the Newcomb High School commencement ceremony in the Skyhawk Nest in Newcomb.

The event was initially scheduled to take place at the Skyhawk Football Field, but strong wind and blowing dust caused the move indoors.

Graduates sat on chairs spaced several feet apart and guests sat in clusters to watch the ceremony.

The Class of 2021 was joined by five members of the 2020 graduating class for commencement exercises and a parade afterward.

Last year's ceremony was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Graduate Colby Benally gave the welcome address. Valedictorian Zimara Lee and Salutatorian Lorna Peterson both addressed the audience.

Graduate Andreya Begay led the tassel ceremony.