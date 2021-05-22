Three area high schools held commencement ceremonies on May 21

The Daily Times Staff

FARMINGTON — Three area high schools celebrated commencement on the night of May 21 as county's schools continue to host graduation ceremonies.

The 138 graduates from Aztec High School participated in a ceremony at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium.

Graduate Hallie Sutherland performed the Star-Spangled Banner.

Student Body Vice President Madison Frost led the invocation. Student Body President Cassie Collins and Frost welcomed the guests to the ceremony. Collins also gave the Benediction.

Senior Class Vice President Helen Moore introduced the platform guests. Senior Class Secretary Alyssa Kerschion and Moore led the staff and parent appreciation.

Graduate Shantel Evans performed the class song, “Memories” by Maroon 5.

Senior Class President Kadin Wilmer and with senior class representatives Autumn Roundy, Caleb Olson and Hallie Armstrong, along with Student Body Historian Sierra Villanueva, all led a student memorial to Joshua Mitchell.

Armstrong also introduced Superintendent Kirk Carpenter. Roundy also led the honor graduate reflection. Wilmer also gave a farewell address.

Graduate Madison Todd performed the song “You Say” by Lauren Daigle.

Valedictorian Bailey Kelly and Salutatorian Jocelyn Maxwell both addressed the crowd.

Senior Class officers led the Ring and Tassel ceremony.

Combined celebration in Bloomfield

The grads from Bloomfield High School and Charlie Y. Brown High School held their ceremony at Bobcat Stadium.

There were about 154 graduates from Bloomfield High and about 38 grads from Charlie Y. Brown.

Graduate Melanie Wheeler introduced the National Anthem.

Valedictorian Elizabeth Florez and Salutatorian Marlene Chacon both addressed the crowd.

Graduate Alejandra Benavidez led the grads in the Ring and Tassel ceremony.

Kirtland Central graduates numbered 122

There were about 122 graduates at the Kirtland Central High School commencement ceremony at Broncos Stadium.

Valedictorian Liam Beckstead led the Benediction and also addressed the crowd during the Valedictorian address.

Graduates Marissa Bahe, Angelinda Hernandez and Tatyanah Benally welcomed friends and family to the ceremony.

Salutatorian Dustin Littletree and Student Body President Joshua Belin also spoke.

Senior Class President Monique Renee Ku'u Nohea Maka O'Lani Shim gave the farewell address.

Graduates Autumn Harrison and Cheona Manuelito led the Ring and Tassel ceremony.