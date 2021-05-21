Shiprock, Piedra Vista high schools celebrate Class of 2021 graduates

The Daily Times Staff

FARMINGTON — High school graduates from Farmington and Shiprock took their turns on May 20 to walk across the graduation stage as San Juan County schools continue to host commencement ceremonies.

Piedra Vista High School had 319 graduates who took part in the last of three Farmington Municipal School ceremonies at Hutchison Stadium.

Salutatorian Jenna Camille Basham welcomed the audience to the ceremony. Student Body President Liliana Mondragon introduced the platform guests.

Valedictorian Maxwell Alexander Bales addressed the crowd. Senior Class President Juliana Bouren led the graduates in the Ring and Tassel Ceremony.

The graduates of Shiprock High School took to the stage on the night of May 20 at the Chieftain Football Field.

Ka’iulani Clah led the crowd in the National Anthem. A moment of reflection was led by Shondiin Pierce.

Summer Joe led the program in a recognition of guests.

Valedictorian Elena Hardy and Salutatorian Najhozhoni Ben both spoke during the ceremony.

Malachi Brown led the students in the Ring ceremony and Kaylee Riggs led the Tassel Ceremony.

Justin Henderson gave the farewell speech.