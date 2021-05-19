Farmington High School grads endure rain during 2021 ceremony

The Daily Times Staff
FARMINGTON — The Farmington High School graduates had to deal with a rainstorm on May 18 during the middle of their 2021 commencement ceremony.

The 266 graduates started to walk across the graduation stage at Hutchison Stadium as the sky opened up, drenching everyone in attendance.

Student Body President Madison Trotter introduced the platform guests.

Valedictorian Ryan Chang and Salutatorian Charlee Nystrom both spoke to the crowd.

Farmington High School graduates walk onto the track at Hutchison Stadium on May 18 during the processional for the 2021 commencement ceremony.

The guest speaker was Farmington high Alumni and Paralympic Gold Medalist Alana Nichols.

Senior Class President Taylor Smith led the graduates during the Ring and Tassel Ceremony. 

Friends and family of Farmington High School graduates sit in the stand of Hutchison Stadium on May 18 during the 2021 commencement ceremony.
Farmington High School graduate LaShia Becenti shows off the design on her graduation cap in the Scorpion Arena before the 2021 commencement ceremony on May 18.
