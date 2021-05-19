Farmington High School grads endure rain during 2021 ceremony

The Daily Times Staff

FARMINGTON — The Farmington High School graduates had to deal with a rainstorm on May 18 during the middle of their 2021 commencement ceremony.

The 266 graduates started to walk across the graduation stage at Hutchison Stadium as the sky opened up, drenching everyone in attendance.

Student Body President Madison Trotter introduced the platform guests.

Valedictorian Ryan Chang and Salutatorian Charlee Nystrom both spoke to the crowd.

The guest speaker was Farmington high Alumni and Paralympic Gold Medalist Alana Nichols.

Senior Class President Taylor Smith led the graduates during the Ring and Tassel Ceremony.