Central Consolidated School District finalizes high school graduation ceremonies

FARMINGTON — The Central Consolidated School District has released additional details about graduation ceremonies for its high schools.

The district previously announced the dates and times for ceremonies but allowed more time for principals and officials to review New Mexico and Navajo Nation guidelines for graduation.

Each high school will conduct in-person ceremonies in outdoor venues at 75% capacity and all attendees are required to wear face masks.

The 75% capacity for ceremonies is a requirement for public schools operating under the New Mexico Public Education Department. Other conditions for gathering in groups is determined by the state's tiered county-by-county COVID-19 risk system, which placed San Juan County in the Turquoise Level.

CCSD is limiting the number of tickets issued to each student. However, each ceremony will be recorded and will be livestreamed on the district's Facebook page.

Career Prep High School will kick off graduation week for the district.

The school will have 48 students graduating at 7 p.m. on May 19 at the football stadium at Shiprock High School in Shiprock. Each graduate will get 15 tickets.

Shiprock High School's ceremony is set for 7 p.m. on May 20 at the school's football stadium. Approximately 110 students are expected to graduate, and each one will receive 11 tickets.

More:Navajo Technical University celebrates graduates receiving certificates

The graduation ceremony for Kirtland Central High School will be at 7 p.m. on May 21 at Bill Slade Stadium in Kirtland.

There are 125 graduates, and students will receive 10 tickets each.

Newcomb High School will have 40 students graduate at 10 a.m. on May 22 at the school's football stadium in Newcomb. Students will each get five tickets.

CCSD Spokesman Roberto Taboada said those who graduated in 2020 will be recognized during each graduation ceremony.

Navajo Prep graduation on Saturday

Navajo Preparatory School will have an in-person graduation ceremony at 10 a.m. on May 22 at the school campus in Farmington.

Darah Tabrum, the school's dean of student and community engagement, explained that graduates will be allowed to bring four family members who will sit with them in pods.

The ceremony will stream live on the Navajo Preparatory School Facebook page.

More:New COVID-19 case numbers declined in New Mexico last week

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription to The Daily Times.