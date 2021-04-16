Piedra Vista High School shifts to remote learning due to COVID-19 cases

FARMINGTON — Farmington Municipal Schools has temporarily shutdown in-person learning at Piedra Vista High School, as it becomes the ninth San Juan County public school in recent days to move to remote learning due to positive COVID-19 cases.

A letter from Piedra Vista Principal Kelly Thur was posted at 3:17 p.m. on April 16 on the school’s Facebook page, announcing it would move to remote learning through April 28 with the intention of returning to in-person learning on April 29.

Farmington Municipal Schools sent out a press release at 3:32 p.m. with the announcement.

The Farmington Municipal Schools COVID-19 Dashboard listed three positive COVID-19 cases reported amongst staff and students as of April 15.

Renee Lucero, Farmington schools spokesperson, told The Daily Times that 267 students were told to quarantine due to possible COVID-19 exposure.

It is the ninth public school to shut down in-person learning in San Juan County since April 9.

Bloomfield School District has closed four schools. Central Consolidated School District closed three schools, and Aztec Municipal School District has closed an elementary school due to positive COVID-19 cases.

All nine schools were voluntarily closed by district officials.

The state of New Mexico has only ordered two schools statewide in 2021 to close due to COVID-19 cases.

Eldorado High School in Albuquerque was closed on April 12 and Mesilla Valley Christian School in Las Cruces was closed on Feb. 9, according to the New Mexico Public Education Department.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

