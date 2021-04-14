Six San Juan County schools shut down in-person learning due to COVID-19 cases

FARMINGTON — Five San Juan County public schools have been voluntarily shut down by three area school districts with another high school set to close after reporting one or more COVID-19 cases and possible exposure to hundreds of students.

The Aztec Municipal School District announced on the morning of April 14 it would shut down Park Avenue Elementary School for the rest of the school week after a school employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Aztec Superintendent Kirk Carpenter told The Daily Times the district received the information just before 8 a.m. after students were arriving for the school day.

The district is contacting parents to come and pick up their students. Park Avenue will reopen on April 19.

The Bloomfield School District closed Central Primary Elementary and Mesa Alta Junior High schools on April 13 and will close Bloomfield High School on April 15 due to positive COVID-19 cases, according to Bloomfield Superintendent Kim Mizell.

Mesa Alta and Central Primary reported two positive cases of COVID-19 as Bloomfield high reported three positive cases amongst staff and students.

News:Navajo Nation leaders approve funding to help families with COVID-19 funeral expenses

A total of 420 students in Bloomfield schools were asked to quarantine including 230 at Central Primary and 160 at Mesa Alta.

The Central Consolidated School District shut down in-person learning at Nizhoni Elementary School on April 9 and Kirtland Elementary School on April 10, according to CCSD Spokesman Roberto Taboada.

Both CCSD schools reported two positive COVID-19 cases between staff and students.

This article will be updated with more information throughout in the day.

News:Hospital calls for unity in COVID-19 fight as state announces new vaccination clinics

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e