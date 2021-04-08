Aztec school board selects Bloomfield man as next schools superintendent

The Aztec Municipal School District Board of Education unanimously selected Kevin Summers as the incoming superintendent for Aztec schools, starting on July 1.

FARMINGTON — The Aztec school district board of education has selected a new superintendent for the upcoming school year to take over following Kirk Carpenter’s retirement later this year.

The Aztec Municipal School District Board of Education unanimously selected Kevin Summers as the incoming superintendent for Aztec schools, starting on July 1.

Summers, the Director of Pre-K-12 Curriculum and Instruction in the Bloomfield School District, was selected during a special board meeting held on the morning of April 6, according to Board Vice President Jimmy Dusenberry.

Carpenter announced on Dec. 11 he would retire on June 30, at the end of the 2020-2021 school year.

He has been with the district for about 31 years, spending about 16 years at Aztec High School and the rest working in the district’s central office.

Dusenberry told The Daily Times 15 people filed applications for the position and four finalists, including Summers, were interviewed on April 5.

“He seemed to be the direction we wanted to go and one of the better candidates we interviewed,” Dusenberry said.

Summers told The Daily Times he was absolutely humbled by his selection.

“Ultimately, what this means is they have entrusted me in the future of the community of Aztec,” Summers said.

He is originally from Cliff, a city in Grant County in southwest New Mexico.

Summers earned his Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education from New Mexico State University in Las Cruces.

He earned his Master of Education in Education Administration from Grand Canyon University in Phoenix in 2012.

Summers started to pursue his master’s degree as a science teacher for the El Paso Independent School District in El Paso, Texas.

He spent time in the Roswell Independent School District as a science teacher, Dean of Students and Principal before moving into his current position in Bloomfield in summer 2017.

His wife is Naaba Ani Elementary school Principal Heather Summers.

Kevin said he loved how the Aztec school district has the feel of a small community and reminded him of home.

When asked if what top priority or area of concern he would like to address as superintendent, it was important for him to state he didn’t want to walk into the district and kick “the proverbial blocks over.”

Kevin added the leadership in Aztec schools has done a great job and he hopes to continue in that tradition.

