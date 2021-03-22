Fire damages roof of building on Bloomfield elementary school campus

FARMINGTON — Area firefighters extinguished a fire on March 20 in a heating and air unit on the roof of a building on a school campus in Bloomfield .

Aztec, San Juan County and Bloomfield firefighters were dispatched around 6:45 p.m. on March 20 to Central Primary Elementary School at 310 W. Sycamore Ave. in Bloomfield on reports of a fire, according to San Juan County Spokesperson Devin Neeley.

A heating and air unit on top of a detached building on the campus caught fire. The fire was extinguished and did not spread to other buildings on school grounds.

The fire damage was contained to the roof with the building suffering water and smoke damage, Neeley said.

Bloomfield School District Superintendent Kim Mizell told The Daily Times the building housed a computer lab and office space used by employees.

The employees working in the fire-damaged building have been relocated into the main building on campus.

The district is awaiting an assessment from the insurance providers to determine if the building is structurally sound due to the amount of water used to extinguish the fire.

It also awaiting the insurance report to find out if any computer equipment is damaged.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

