CCSD seeks applicants for school board seat

GALLUP — The Central Consolidated School District is seeking applicants to fill the District 3 seat on the board of education.

The seat became vacant after Charlie Jones Jr. resigned on Jan. 31. However, he did not submit a letter of resignation to the board until Feb. 10.

Jones said his duties at work were conflicting with his service on the board, according to the district.

He had been a board member since 2015, representing the areas of Hogback, south Shiprock and Rattlesnake.

Board members accepted Jones' resignation during a work session on Feb. 11.

"His experience, knowledge and understanding of the community will be truly missed. We appreciate everything he has done in service of his community," Board President Gary Montoya said in a statement.

During the work session, Superintendent Daniel Benavidez thanked Jones for serving.

"It's not easy being a public servant, I want to thank him publicly for the work he did for CCSD," Benavidez said.

Jones did recommend a community member from Hogback in his letter, but board members decided to open the applicant pool to eligible individuals.

Those interested in applying are asked to submit a letter of interest by 5 p.m. on March 1.

According to the district, applicants must be qualified to vote in elections in the state and physically reside in District 3.

Letters of interest can be submitted by email to Sharon Ray at raysh@centralschools.org or by mail to PO Box 1199, Shiprock, NM 87420.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

