County schools set to offer expanded hybrid learning to middle/high school students

FARMINGTON — San Juan County public school districts are set to welcome back middle and high school students interested in returning to the classroom for hybrid learning by the middle of the month.

The Bloomfield School District and Central Consolidated School District are both set on Feb. 16 to offer voluntary hybrid learning for their secondary schools, joining elementary students who have already returned to the classroom.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced New Mexico public schools could start offering hybrid learning for middle and high school students on Feb. 8 during a virtual address to the state Legislature on Jan. 26.

The Aztec Municipal School District and Farmington Municipal Schools will start offering in-person learning options for sixth and ninth-grade students on Feb. 9, with the rest of the grades starting on the 16th, according to The Daily Times archives.

Remote learning remains an option at all four San Juan County school districts.

Bloomfield schools issued a Feb. 1 statement from Superintendent Kim Mizell on the district’s website with the announcement.

The Bloomfield School District Board of Education is scheduled to vote on the plan during a Feb. 9 meeting.

Mizell told The Daily Times she does feel a little better about the expansion of hybrid learning than she did on Jan. 26.

The Bloomfield superintendent shared several operational and safety concerns following the governor’s announcement.

Those concerns included lack of teachers volunteering for COVID-19 surveillance testing, lack of vaccinations for educators and the possibility of COVID-19 cases shutting down in-person learning.

Bloomfield schools has been working with Kare Drug to help vaccinate teachers with chronic conditions, Mizell said.

Mizell said if a school registers four positive COVID-19 cases within two weeks, the school has to shut down to in-person learning for 14 days. Two Bloomfield schools are currently closed to in-person learning.

Central Primary Elementary School has been closed since Jan. 24 and the Bloomfield Early Childhood Center is set to be closed until Feb. 16, according to the district website.

Mizell previously told The Daily Times Central Primary was closed to in-person learning due to the amount of exposure a single positive COVID-19 case had to people in the building.

The BECC had two positive COVID-19 cases listed on Feb. 4 and Central Primary had three positive cases, according to the New Mexico Environment Department.

CCSD also posted a statement on its district Facebook page which stated re-entry plans for the schools were being certified and confirmed.

"It's always been our goal at CCSD to make sure we get our kids back in school as best we can,” CCSD Superintendent Daniel Benavidaz said in a Jan. 29 video.

Benavidez also said there were two vaccination clinics scheduled in the upcoming weeks and he is urging district employees to get the vaccine, as he already received his first of two vaccine shots.

Farmington schools saw a high demand for students seeking hybrid learning so all middle and high schools will have students in two different cohorts, according to Farmington Municipal Schools spokesperson Renee Lucero

This is will allow each group to attend in-person learning two days a week with Monday set as an independent learning day.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

