San Juan College closes multiple buildings through Nov. 30 amid the COVID-19 pandemic

FARMINGTON — Multiple buildings on San Juan College’s campus will be closed through at least Nov. 30 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Keeping our students, employees and community safe is our first priority," SJC spokesperson Lucy Haber said in an email. "We also are working to ensure our students’ success and serve our community, while following the Governor’s Health Order and the guidance of the New Mexico Higher Education Department."

Those buildings include the Health and Human Performances Center, the San Juan College Bookstore, the Cosmetology Salon, the Educational Services Building and the Community Learning Center and Encore Office.

For students who look to return fall textbooks, Haber said SJC will have "COVID-safe" book-buy back and rental return sessions 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 16 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 17.

Haber also said the HHPC is working on developing virtual training sessions for members while it waits for the OK to reopen its doors.

Computer laboratories on campus will close effective Saturday and through Nov. 30.

The Testing Center will remain open at 25% capacity and by appointment only. For available testing dates and availability, call 505-566-3139.

The Child and Family Development Center and the Quality Center for Business will also remain open.

“For most students, instruction will continue as scheduled,” Dr. Toni Hopper Pendergrass, San Juan College's President, said in a press release. “Online and Live Online courses will continue online. Courses in the School of Health Sciences, Trades and Technology, and Energy will continue to meet face-to-face or in hybrid formats through the end of the fall semester.”

The college will be on Thanksgiving Break Nov. 25-Nov. 29

Face-to-face or hybrid classes will become online-only starting on Nov. 30, according to the release.

Advisors, enrollment staff and financial aid staff will be available remotely to help students register for spring semester classes.

For more information, call 505-326-3311 or visit sanjuancollege.edu.

