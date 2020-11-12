Farmington schools return to online learning on Nov. 30

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON – Farmington’s public schools are ending in-class instruction and switching to remote learning at the end of the month until at least the start of the next semester on Jan. 19, 2021.

The district announced on Nov. 12 that students will receive necessary supplies for remote learning when they are sent home on Nov. 20 before the Thanksgiving Break.

“Due to the rising numbers of confirmed Covid-19 cases and the need to quarantine staff and students, out of an abundance of caution Farmington Municipal Schools Superintendent Dr. Eugene Schmidt announced today that Prek-5th grade and K-12 Jumpstart At-School, in-person learning students will shift to remote learning on November 30 for the remainder of the first semester,” the district said in a press release.

“All PreK-12 students currently enrolled in At-Home, online learning will continue to learn in their remote environment,” the release said.

The release noted that the return to in-person classes is subject to the governor’s health orders and approval by the New Mexico Public Education Department.

“At-School students will be sent home with all necessary supplies and equipment needed for virtual learning, including district-provided supplies and laptops, on Friday, November 20,” the release said.” Schools will arrange for supply and equipment pick up for any student(s) who are not attending school the week of November 16-20.”

The free meals program will continue with free breakfast, lunch and snacks to all children up to age 18 through Nov. 20.

Free seven-day meal packets will be available on Nov. 20 for families to use through the week of November 23-27 from 3-4:30 at four locations:

• Central Kitchen

• Bluffview Elementary

• Tibbetts Middle School

• Piedra Vista High School.

“On Monday, November 30, free meals will continue to be served at the FMS curbside locations and select delivery sites,” the release said. “Changes or updates to curbside locations or delivery spots will be announced to parents via email, the district website and the district Facebook page.”

That page can be found at https://www.facebook.com/FMSNM.

