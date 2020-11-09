Four new COVID-19 cases reported in Farmington schools

FARMINGTON – Farmington Municipal Schools announced Nov. 9 that three employees and one student have tested positive for Covid-19.

“Two employees are located at Mesa Verde Elementary. One employee is at Country Club Elementary. One student has tested positive at Apache Elementary,” FMS Public Information Officer Renee Lucero said in a release. “All students or staff in close contact have been notified.”

The district also notified the New Mexico Public Education Department and the state’s Environmental Department.

Superintendent Eugene J. Schmidt announced over the weekend that Farmington Municipal Schools closed Mesa Verde Elementary School to in-person learning from Nov. 10-13 due to reported COVID-19 cases while the district monitors the situation.

“Farmington Municipal Schools continues to follow screening protocols outlined by the New Mexico Department of Health, the New Mexico Public Education Department and the Center for Disease Control.” The district press release stated. “This includes requiring masks, temperature screening and a short set of questions regarding possible symptoms for anyone entering an FMS building.”

The news came as state numbers continued to rise. The Associated Press on Nov. 8 reported that for the third consecutive day, New Mexico health officials reported nearly 1,300 additional COVID-19 cases on Sunday and 14 new deaths, including an elderly man who had been living in along-term care facility in Aztec.

State Department of Health officials said there were 1,214 new coronavirus cases Nov. 8. The statewide case total is now 54,881 with 1,118 known deaths.

