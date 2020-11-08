Mesa Verde Elementary pauses in-person classes Nov. 10-13 due to reported COVID-19 cases

FARMINGTON – Superintendent Eugene J. Schmidt announced Saturday that Farmington Municipal Schools has closed Mesa Verde Elementary School to in-person learning from Nov. 10-13 due to reported COVID-19 cases while the district monitors the situation.

“Pending the report or confirmation of more cases over the next weeks, students and staff should plan to return for At-School learning on November 17,” Schmidt wrote in an update to students, staff and the community released Nov. 7. “Until then, all instruction will be virtual. This closure adheres to the safety precautions, guidance and best practices for keeping students and staff safe.”

Schmidt said school Principal Pam Schritter will update the school's community.

"The safety of our staff and students is always our foremost priority," Schmidt said of the temporary closure.

The school is located at 3801 College Blvd. in Farmington.

