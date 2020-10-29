Two Farmington students at separate schools test positive for coronavirus

FARMINGTON — Two Farmington students who were on district property recently have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the count to five COVID-19 positive students that had been on school grounds.

The Farmington Municipal Schools on Oct. 28 announced a student at Animas Elementary School and a student at Hermosa Middle School have tested positive for the coronavirus.

District officials were notified of the positive tests on the afternoon of Oct. 27, according to Farmington schools Spokesperson Renee Lucero.

Any staff or students who had close contact with the students who tested positive have been notified and told to quarantine.

Areas at both schools where the students had been in have been vacated and no students are in any of the affected rooms, according to the school district.

Those classrooms will be disinfected and cleaned before students return.

The Oct. 28 announcement comes a week after district officials were notified on Oct. 21 of a COVID-19 positive student who had been on the Farmington High School campus.

The district also announced on Oct. 21 the Farmington High School Jumpstart Program would no longer hold at-school classes on the campus for an indefinite amount of time.

The Jumpstart Program is designed to welcome high school students in a lowered teacher-to-student ratio, according to the school district.

A district employee on Oct. 20 tested positive for COVID-19 but did not have any contact with students or staff. It followed a July 21 positive case where an employee at Farmington High tested positive.

Farmington schools have had a total of five students who were on district property test positive for COVID-19.

A student on Aug. 20 and a student on Oct. 6 tested positive. Both had participated in an outdoor school activity.

