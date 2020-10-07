COVID-19 positive Farmington student had in-person contact with students, staff

FARMINGTON — A Farmington student who took part in an outdoor school district activity has tested positive for COVID-19, which is the second case involving a student participating in an activity on district property since August.

The Farmington Municipal School District announced on Oct. 7 that district officials were notified Oct. 6 of a student who had tested positive for the coronavirus.

That student had participated in a New Mexico Activities Association and school district outdoor activity on a school campus. The NMAA is the statewide organization that regulates and directs interscholastic activities in the state, including sports.

Renee Lucero, the spokesperson for Farmington schools, told The Daily Times the district is not identifying which school campus, which activity or what day the student was on district property.

All employees or students who had close contact with the student have been notified of possible exposure.

The New Mexico Department of Health and the New Mexico Public Education Department have been notified of the positive case, as well.

This is the second student who has tested positive for COVID-19 after participating in a district/NMAA activity on district property.

The first case was announced on Aug. 20, hours after district officials learned of the positive case.

The district did not identify the school from the Aug. 20 case but the New Mexico Environment Department rapid response database reports an Aug. 20 case at Piedra Vista High School.

Farmington schools on July 21 announced an employee at one of the district's facilities had tested positive for COVID-19.

The district also did not identify which school the employee was working at, but the state's rapid response database reported a July 23 positive case at Farmington High School.

A student on Sept. 23 and an employee on Oct. 4 also tested positive for the coronavirus, but those two individuals were working or learning remotely and did not have in-person contact with other students or staff members.

Some Farmington students are set to return to the classroom on Oct. 13.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e