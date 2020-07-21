CLOSE The nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci on Tuesday said that local officials in COVID hotspots should decide when schools reopen. (July 14) AP Domestic

FARMINGTON — An employee for the Farmington Municipal Schools has tested positive for COVID-19 with result pending on a second district employee who is exhibiting symptoms.

Farmington schools announced the news in a press release issued on the afternoon of July 21.

The release states the two employees were working in one of the district's buildings without other district staff and that no students have been in any affected buildings or rooms.

Renee Lucero, Farmington schools spokesperson, told The Daily Times the district is not sharing additional information on where the employees had been working to protect their privacy.

Lucero added teachers are currently "off-contract" until August.

The rooms and areas where the employees were working will be sanitized by a handheld "fogging machine," which creates a "fog" that can kill viruses and germs within minutes.

As a precaution, no one will be allowed in the affected areas until July 27.

The press release reminds the community that no students are allowed in district buildings or campuses at this time.

The district is following screening protocols outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, New Mexico Public Education Department and New Mexico Department of Health.

Those include requiring face masks and requiring people entering a district building to answer symptom and travel-related questions along with undergoing temperature screenings.

San Juan College announced on June 27 that an instructor tested positive for COVID-19 after conducting two days of in-person instruction after it was restarted on campus.

Farmington schools' staff are preparing for Aug. 13, the first day of school for kindergartners, first-graders, sixth graders and high school freshmen.

Students are being offered in-person or online learning.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/education/2020/07/21/covid-new-mexico-farmington-schools-employee-tests-positive-coronavirus/5482762002/