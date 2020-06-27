CLOSE

FARMINGTON — A San Juan College instructor conducting in-person classes tested positive for the coronavirus, just days after in-person instruction restarted on campus.

San Juan College made the announcement at 7:52 a.m. on June 27 in a post on its Facebook page.

The identity of the instructor was not listed in the social media post.

The instructor was tested on June 24 after experiencing symptoms and received the positive test results on June 26. The instructor was teaching classes on June 22 and 23.

The college announced on June 5 its plans for the first phase of reopening campus, which took place on June 8, according to The Daily Times archives.

The college started providing in-person instruction on June 22.

Staff and students who may have been exposed to the instructor were notified to quarantine for 14 days and are encouraged to get tested.

San Juan College Executive Vice President Ed DesPlas said in a statement the college is working with the New Mexico Department of Health on the incident.

“The college has protocols in place that align with and comply with public health department’s guidance. We are protecting the individuals right to privacy," DesPlas said.

The post also states the instructor is receiving treatment at home, is self-isolating and has not been hospitalized.

