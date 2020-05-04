CLOSE

Pick-up times will be staggered on morning of May 6

Buy Photo Farmington High School sits empty on Friday, May 1, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON — Farmington High School seniors can pick up their caps, gowns and yearbooks ahead of the Class of 2020 graduation ceremony without having to exit their vehicles.

FHS will hold a curbside distribution period of tho aforementioned items from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday, May 6 in the upper north main student parking entrance.

Pick-up times will be based on last name. Students whose last name starts with a letter from A through E can pick up the items from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Graduates whose last name begins with a letter from F to L should arrive between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Those with last names starting with letters from M to R may pick up items between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. The remaining students with last names beginning with letters S through Z should arrive between 11 a.m. and noon.

The upper north main student parking entrance can be accessed off of Sunset Avenue.

For safety purposes, cross lane traffic with cars traveling south on Sunset Avenue will not be able to enter.

All students must bring a student ID or driver’s license and display it through the car window. Students are advised to wear face coverings and only open their car windows when necessary.

Immediately after picking up their items, students must exit the parking lot that leads to Dustin Avenue. They’re also encouraged to disinfect all graduation materials after returning home as a precaution.

Orders must be paid in advance online at yearbookordercenter.com (using promotion code number 07950) and jostens.com.

Students unable to pick up their items at that time should email Myra Martinez at mmartinez@fms.k12.nm.us to arrange a pick-up time later in the afternoon or on May 11.

