The board election is one of three for Farmington schools

Story Highlights Joan Vallee and Rick Quevedo are the two candidates listed on the ballot which voters can select to take over for current District Five board member Sherry Galloway.

FARMINGTON — The candidates on the ballot for the Farmington Municipal School District Board of Education District Five spot are newcomers as the current board member is not listed on the Nov. 5 ballot.

Galloway was a write-in candidate for the Feb. 3, 2015, Farmington school board election and is not listed on the ballot for the upcoming election.

Vallee responded to a questionnaire sent by The Daily Times regarding her decision to pursue the school board seat and her goals if she is elected. She did not provide a photo to The Daily Times.

Quevedo did not respond to questions by deadline.

Joan Vallee

Vallee is certified as a Special Education teacher for grades from preschool to 12th grade as well as subjects including English, Social Studies, Art and Psychology.

She has also held jobs in social services including Social Services Director and Case Manager in Wisconsin and New Mexico.

Vallee also taught in multiple departments at San Juan College including psychology, art, early childhood and sociology since 1996.

The candidate has worked in Farmington schools as a teacher and substitute.

She believes she can use her to help district schools provide all the supplies teachers need and improve the working conditions and policies supporting students in Special Education courses and students which have individualized education program.

Vallee also stated all students should be able to go on field trips and they should not be used as rewards for good grades.

The candidate listed several challenges she sees occurring in Farmington schools that would like to address if elected to the school board.

Ensuring teachers are well-trained who know the material but go beyond knowing the curriculum and bullying is two of the challenges Vallee listed.

The candidate stated she hopes for students to using physical books over digital textbooks on the laptop computers, citing studies where using physical books can increase learning.

Vallee wants to make sure students are not penalized with large fees if damage occurs to their laptop.

She hopes the needs for all students and employees are considered, stating she believes they should be kept safe during school hours without the schools looking like prisons.

Vallee also stated she hopes to ensure the safety of students with disabilities by working to fix any building issues which could impair the ability of students to get where they need to go in the building.

