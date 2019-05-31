CLOSE

CCSD served more than 50,000 meals last summer

FARMINGTON — As San Juan County school districts release students for summer break, their food service departments are ramping up their summer meal programs to ensure students are fed while school is out.

About 27 percent of New Mexico children 17 years old and younger lived in poverty in 2017, according to data from the nonprofit New Mexico Voices for Children. This was a decrease from about 30 percent in 2016.

Aztec Municipal School District

The Aztec Municipal School District is hosting summer lunches from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on weekdays from May 28 to July 31.

The six sites are Aztec High School, Minium Park, Florence Park, Aztec Ruins, the Aztec Boys and Girls Club and the San Juan Mobile Home Park.

Bob Schryver, Aztec schools food service director, said the department is trying new things, including adding hot food like burritos randomly throughout the week at each site.

A barbecue grill will be set up at Minium Park to serve food including hot dogs, burgers and chicken. The district serves about 300 meals a day in the summer, Schryver said.

"It provides a great source of nutrition, so students can come back to school healthy and happy," Schryver said.

Adults can purchase a meal for $3.25.

Bloomfield School District

The Bloomfield School District kicked off its summer meal program with a barbecue on May 28 at Salmon Park. Those attending were given a choice between a hot dog or hamburger cooked fresh on a barbecue grill.

The district offers picnic-style lunches starting on May 8 through Aug. 2. Adults may purchase a meal for $4.

No meals will be served on July 4 and on July 5, meals will only be served at Central Elementary School.

Three sites will offer breakfast and lunch this summer.

Breakfast will be served from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays at Central Elementary School.

Breakfast will be served from 8 to 9 a.m. and lunch from noon to 1 p.m. weekdays at the Boys and Girls Club of Bloomfield.

Breakfast will be served from 8:30 to 9 a.m. and lunch from noon to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at Mesa Alta Junior High School.

Six sites will offer lunch this summer.

Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays at the Bloomfield Aquatic Center.

Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at Lee Acres and the Bloomfield Multicultural Center.

Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays at Salmon Park.

Lunch will be served from noon to 1 p.m. weekdays at the Nageezi Chapter house and the Huerfano Youth Facility. Service at the Huerfano Youth Facility will start on July 1 and run through August 2.

Central Consolidated School District

The Central Consolidated School District served up 13,468 breakfast meals and 37,490 lunch meals for a total of 50,958 meals during the 2018 summer meal program, according to CCSD food service coordinator Margene Purcella.

Breakfast and lunch meals will be served at 16 of the 18 sites.

Breakfast will be served from 7:20 to 8:20 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. weekdays from June 3 to Aug. 2 at Kirtland Middle School.

Breakfast will be served from 7:20 to 8:20 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays from June 3 to Aug. 2 at Newcomb Elementary School.

Breakfast will be served from 7:20 to 8:20 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays from June 3 to Aug. 2 at Shiprock High School.

Breakfast will be served from 7:20 to 8:20 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday from June 3 to June 20 at Tsé Bit A'í Middle School in Shiprock; June 3 to June 26 at Newcomb High School; June 4 to June 27 at Eva B. Stokely Elementary School in Shiprock.

Breakfast will be served from 7:20 to 8:20 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday from June 4 to 27 at Ojo Amarillo Elementary School in Fruitland and Judy Nelson Elementary School in Kirtland.

Breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday from June 10 to July 3 at Beclabito Day School.

Breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday from June 3 to 20 at Career Prep High School in Shiprock.

Breakfast will be served from 8 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays from June 3 to Aug. 2 at the Naschitti Chapter house.

Breakfast will be served from 8 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays from June 3 to Aug. 2 at the Kirtland Youth Association and the Hogback Chapter house.

Breakfast will be served from 8 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays from June 3 to July 31 at the Sheep Springs Chapter house.

Breakfast will be served from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday from June 3 to July 25 at the Nenahnezad Community School in Fruitland.

Breakfast will be served from 8 to 9 a.m. and lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday from June 4 to July 25 at the Shiprock Office of Diné Youth.

Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday from July 3 to 31 at the Beclabito Chapter house.

Lunch will be served from noon to 1 p.m. weekdays from June 3 to Aug. 2 at the Sanostee Chapter house.

Farmington Municipal School District

Farmington schools served 10,217 breakfast meals and 39,064 lunches were served for a total of 49,281 meals last summer, according to Student Nutrition Supervisor Jaynelle Minor.

No meals will be served the week of July 1-5. Adult breakfast is $2.25 and adult lunch is $3.50.

Four of the six sites will offer breakfast and lunch meals.

Breakfast will be served from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. weekdays from June 3 to Aug. 9 at the Boys and Girls Club of Farmington

Breakfast will be served from 8 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. from June 10 to Aug. 9 at Animas Elementary School.

Breakfast will be served from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. from June 10 to Aug. 9 at the Sycamore Community Center.

Breakfast will be served from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays from June 3 to 28 at Rocinante High School.

Lunch will be served from noon to 2 p.m. from June 10 to Aug. 9 at Berg and Brookside parks.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

