2019 Shiprock High School graduate Kyle Morgan thanks his teachers at the conclusion of Friday's commencement exercises at the Chieftain Pit. SPECIAL TO THE DAILY TIMES - CURTIS RAY BENALLY
2019 Shiprock High School graduate Shi'son Tsosie shouts out to his mother for all the years of love and support during Friday's commencement exercises at the Chieftain Pit. SPECIAL TO THE DAILY TIMES - CURTIS RAY BENALLY
Shiprock High School's Class of 2019 participate in the ring and tassel ceremony during Friday's commencement exercises at the Chieftain Pit. SPECIAL TO THE DAILY TIMES - CURTIS RAY BENALLY
Shiprock High School graduate Angel Wolf adjusts the tassel of classmate Elias Varela during the commencement exercises on Friday at the Chieftain Pit. SPECIAL TO THE DAILY TIMES - CURTIS RAY BENALLY
Cap, gown and a single rose is left in place on a empty seat in tribute to Kevina Riggs, a member of Shiprock High School Class of 2019, who passed during the academic year 2018-19. SPECIAL TO THE DAILY TIMES - CURTIS RAY BENALLY
Shiprock High School's Class of 2019 acknowledge and thank their parents during the commencement exercises on Friday at the Chieftain Pit. SPECIAL TO THE DAILY TIMES - CURTIS RAY BENALLY
Shiprock High School graduate Marcus Williams looks upwards in acknowledgment and appreciation of his faith upon receiving his diploma on Friday evening during the commencement exercises at the Chieftain Pit. SPECIAL TO THE DAILY TIMES - CURTIS RAY BENALLY
    SHIPROCK — About 136 graduates from the Shiprock High School celebrated during a commencement ceremony on May 24 at the Chieftain Pit.

    Heather Smith welcomed the crowd and led them in a moment of reflection. Khadija Lapahte recognized the guests. Salutatorian Lashanah Benally and Valedictorian Marissa Shorty address the crowd. Tyler Peters led the students in the ring and tassel ceremony.

