SHIPROCK — About 136 graduates from the Shiprock High School celebrated during a commencement ceremony on May 24 at the Chieftain Pit.

Heather Smith welcomed the crowd and led them in a moment of reflection. Khadija Lapahte recognized the guests. Salutatorian Lashanah Benally and Valedictorian Marissa Shorty address the crowd. Tyler Peters led the students in the ring and tassel ceremony.

Shiprock High School graduate Angel Wolf adjusts the tassel of classmate Elias Varela during the commencement exercises on Friday at the Chieftain Pit. (Photo: SPECIAL TO THE DAILY TIMES - CURTIS RAY BENALLY)

2019 Shiprock High School graduate Shi'son Tsosie shouts out to his mother for all the years of love and support during Friday's commencement exercises at the Chieftain Pit. (Photo: SPECIAL TO THE DAILY TIMES - CURTIS RAY BENALLY)

Shiprock High School's Class of 2019 acknowledge and thank their parents during the commencement exercises on Friday at the Chieftain Pit. (Photo: SPECIAL TO THE DAILY TIMES - CURTIS RAY BENALLY)

