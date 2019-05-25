Kirtland Central High School Senior Class President Layland Joe shares some of his classes' accomplishments during the May 25 commencement ceremony at Bill Slade Stadium. Joshua Kellogg/The Daily Times
Kirtland Central High School graduate Isaac Thomas receives his diploma from CCSD Board Secretary Christina J. Aspaas during the May 25 commencement ceremony at Bill Slade Stadium. Joshua Kellogg/The Daily Times
Kirtland Central High School graduates Gabriella Lewis, left, helps Raquel Guy, right, with her hair in the KCHS cafeteria before the May 25 commencement ceremony at Bill Slade Stadium. Joshua Kellogg/The Daily Times
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.