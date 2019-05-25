PHOTOS: Kirtland Central High School commencement ceremony on May 25 at ...
Kirtland Central High School Student Body President Joshua Carlston checks his phone during his speech during the commencement ceremony on May 25 at Bill Slade Stadium. Joshua Kellogg/The Daily Times
Kirtland Central High School graduate Hadassah Benally receives help exiting the stage during the May 25 commencement ceremony at Bill Slade Stadium. Joshua Kellogg/The Daily Times
The Kirtland Central High School Honor Guard perform the Presentation of Colors during the May 25 commencement ceremony at Bill Slade Stadium. Joshua Kellogg/The Daily Times
Kirtland Central High School Senior Class President Layland Joe shares some of his classes' accomplishments during the May 25 commencement ceremony at Bill Slade Stadium. Joshua Kellogg/The Daily Times
Kirtland Central High School graduate Isaac Thomas receives his diploma from CCSD Board Secretary Christina J. Aspaas during the May 25 commencement ceremony at Bill Slade Stadium. Joshua Kellogg/The Daily Times
Kirtland Central High School Salutatorian Lakyla Yazzie addresses the crowd during the May 25 commencement ceremony at Bill Slade Stadium. Joshua Kellogg/The Daily Times
Kirtland Central High School graduates march into the May 25 commencement ceremony at Bill Slade Stadium. Joshua Kellogg/The Daily Times
Kirtland Central High School Valedictorian Gabrielle Lee addresses the crowd during the May 25 commencement ceremony at Bill Slade Stadium. Joshua Kellogg/The Daily Times
Friends and family members of Kirtland Central High School graduates celebrate during the May 25 commencement ceremony at Bill Slade Stadium Joshua Kellogg/The Daily Times
Kirtland Central High School graduates are led in the ring and tassel ceremony during the May 25 commencement ceremony at Bill Slade Stadium Joshua Kellogg/The Daily Times
Kirtland Central High School graduates Gabriella Lewis, left, helps Raquel Guy, right, with her hair in the KCHS cafeteria before the May 25 commencement ceremony at Bill Slade Stadium. Joshua Kellogg/The Daily Times
    KIRTLAND — About 146 graduates from Kirtland Central High School celebrated commencement during a commencement ceremony on May 25 at Bill Slade Stadium.

    Sydney Chapman, Lydia Dennis, Gabrielle Lee, Bella Muriel And Crimson West sang the National Anthem. 

    Crimson West led a moment of silence and introduced the platform guests.

    Kristen Etsitty, Vanessa Gonzales, and Analisha Toledo each welcomed the crowd in English, Spanish and Navajo languages.

    Valedictorian Gabrielle Lee and Salutatorian Lakyla Yazzie each addressed the crowd. Student Body President Joshua Carlston and Class President Layland Joe also addressed the crowd.

    Katelynn Anstey and Terrel Lee led the ring and tassel ceremony.

