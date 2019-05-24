Shaina Brown, right, waits for her name to be announced before stepping on stage to receive her diploma during the Newcomb High School graduation ceremony on May 23 in Newcomb. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Central Consolidated School District board members Ruthda Thomas, left, Charlie Jones Jr. and Christina J. Aspaas stand on stage to meet Newcomb High School graduates on May 23. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
About 56 graduates from Newcomb High School celebrated commencement during a commencement ceremony on May 23 at the Skyhawk Gym.
Caelin Cadman was the Master of Ceremony. Arianna Happy sang the National Anthem. Caelin Cadman performed a moment of reflection. Shania Brown gave the welcome address. Salutatorian Doelee Cereceres and Valedictorian Arianna Happy addressed the crowd.
Shannon Bitsilly led the tassel ceremony. Caelin Cadman gave the closing remarks.
