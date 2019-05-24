PHOTOS: 56 graduate at Newcomb High School | May 23
Caelin Cadman reacts when a friend's name was called at the Newcomb High School commencement ceremony on May 23. Cadman was the master of ceremony for his graduation.
Newcomb High School graduates wait to receive their diplomas during the May 23 commencement ceremony in Newcomb.
Shanelle Sam adjusts her cap before the start of the commencement ceremony at Newcomb High School on May 23 in Newcomb.
A parent takes a photo of the Newcomb High School graduating class before the commencement ceremony on May 23 in Newcomb.
Newcomb High School graduate Shykesha Benally waits for the processional to start for her graduation ceremony on May 23 in Newcomb.
Newcomb High School graduates walked with their parents as part of the processional on May 23. Graduates then continued to their seats for the commencement ceremony.
Boyd Billie walks toward his seat during the processional at Newcomb High School's graduation ceremony on May 23 in Newcomb.
Martin Hudson photographs her daughter, Atlanta Henry, before the Newcomb High School graduation ceremony on May 23 in Newcomb.
Fifty-six students graduated from Newcomb High School on May 23 in Newcomb.
Adrian Yazzie enjoys his graduation ceremony for Newcomb High School on May 23 in Newcomb.
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez gives the keynote address during the commencement ceremony for Newcomb High School on May 23 in Newcomb.
Shaina Brown, right, waits for her name to be announced before stepping on stage to receive her diploma during the Newcomb High School graduation ceremony on May 23 in Newcomb.
Central Consolidated School District board members Ruthda Thomas, left, Charlie Jones Jr. and Christina J. Aspaas stand on stage to meet Newcomb High School graduates on May 23.
A group of graduates wait to sit after receiving their diplomas at the Newcomb High School graduation ceremony on May 23 in Newcomb.
Newcomb High School salutatorian Doelee Cereceres, left, and valedictorian Arianna Happy move their tassels after receiving their diplomas on May 23 in Newcomb.
    About 56 graduates from Newcomb High School celebrated commencement during a commencement ceremony on May 23 at the Skyhawk Gym. 

    Caelin Cadman was the Master of Ceremony. Arianna Happy sang the National Anthem. Caelin Cadman performed a moment of reflection. Shania Brown gave the welcome address. Salutatorian Doelee Cereceres and Valedictorian Arianna Happy addressed the crowd.

    Shannon Bitsilly led the tassel ceremony. Caelin Cadman gave the closing remarks.

