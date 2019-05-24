About 56 graduates from Newcomb High School celebrated commencement during a commencement ceremony on May 23 at the Skyhawk Gym.

Caelin Cadman was the Master of Ceremony. Arianna Happy sang the National Anthem. Caelin Cadman performed a moment of reflection. Shania Brown gave the welcome address. Salutatorian Doelee Cereceres and Valedictorian Arianna Happy addressed the crowd.

Shannon Bitsilly led the tassel ceremony. Caelin Cadman gave the closing remarks.

Buy Photo Adrian Yazzie enjoys his graduation ceremony for Newcomb High School on May 23 in Newcomb. (Photo: Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times)

Buy Photo Fifty-six students graduated from Newcomb High School on May 23 in Newcomb. (Photo: Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times)

Buy Photo Newcomb High School graduates walked with their parents as part of the processional on May 23. Graduates then continued to their seats for the commencement ceremony. (Photo: Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times)

Buy Photo Boyd Billie walks toward his seat during the processional at Newcomb High School's graduation ceremony on May 23 in Newcomb. (Photo: Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times)

