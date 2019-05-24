PHOTOS: Aztec High School graduation, May 24, 2019
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Cody Candelaria receives a hug after getting his diploma, Friday, May 24, 2019, at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium in Aztec.
Buy Photo
Cody Candelaria receives a hug after getting his diploma, Friday, May 24, 2019, at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium in Aztec. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Valedictorian Kortney Horn greets her classmates, Friday, May 24, 2019, during the Aztec High School commencement ceremony.
Buy Photo
Valedictorian Kortney Horn greets her classmates, Friday, May 24, 2019, during the Aztec High School commencement ceremony. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Rylee Divine poses for a picture after receiving her diploma.
Buy Photo
Rylee Divine poses for a picture after receiving her diploma. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Logan Frost waits to give the benediction at the end of the commencement ceremony.
Buy Photo
Logan Frost waits to give the benediction at the end of the commencement ceremony. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Aztec High School graduates toss their caps into the air.
Buy Photo
Aztec High School graduates toss their caps into the air. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A white rose on an empty chair memorializes students who died before they could graduate.
Buy Photo
A white rose on an empty chair memorializes students who died before they could graduate. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Aztec High School graduates move the tassels from one side of their cap to the other.
Buy Photo
Aztec High School graduates move the tassels from one side of their cap to the other. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Zachary Taylor prepares to go on stage, Friday, May 24, 2019, during the commencement ceremony for Aztec High School's class of 2019.
Buy Photo
Zachary Taylor prepares to go on stage, Friday, May 24, 2019, during the commencement ceremony for Aztec High School's class of 2019. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Aztec High School graduates celebrate after the commencement ceremony.
Buy Photo
Aztec High School graduates celebrate after the commencement ceremony. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Sarah Gifford introduces the Aztec High School commencement ceremony's guest speaker.
Buy Photo
Sarah Gifford introduces the Aztec High School commencement ceremony's guest speaker. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Aztec High School Salutatorian Isabella Wells speaks, Friday, May 24, 2019, during a commencement ceremony at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium.
Buy Photo
Aztec High School Salutatorian Isabella Wells speaks, Friday, May 24, 2019, during a commencement ceremony at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The audience watches as Aztec High School's Class of 2019 enters Fred Cook Memorial Stadium.
Buy Photo
The audience watches as Aztec High School's Class of 2019 enters Fred Cook Memorial Stadium. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The audience cheers for Aztec High School's Class of 2019.
Buy Photo
The audience cheers for Aztec High School's Class of 2019. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Skeater Doty helps Cheyenne Toledo get ready for the Aztec High School graduation, Friday, May 24, 2019, at C.V. Koogler Middle School in Aztec.
Buy Photo
Skeater Doty helps Cheyenne Toledo get ready for the Aztec High School graduation, Friday, May 24, 2019, at C.V. Koogler Middle School in Aztec. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The Aztec High School Class of 2019 faces the audience, Friday, May 24, 2019, during the commencement ceremony at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium.
Buy Photo
The Aztec High School Class of 2019 faces the audience, Friday, May 24, 2019, during the commencement ceremony at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Aztec High School Salutatorian Isabella Wells waits to go on stage.
Buy Photo
Aztec High School Salutatorian Isabella Wells waits to go on stage. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Hailey Funk leaves the stage after speaking as part of the Honor Graduate Reflection.
Buy Photo
Hailey Funk leaves the stage after speaking as part of the Honor Graduate Reflection. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Aztec High School seniors wait to go onto the field, Friday, May 24, 2019, for the commencement ceremony at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium in Aztec.
Buy Photo
Aztec High School seniors wait to go onto the field, Friday, May 24, 2019, for the commencement ceremony at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium in Aztec. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The Aztec High School Class of 2019 prepares to enter the Fred Cook Memorial Stadium for the commencement ceremony.
Buy Photo
The Aztec High School Class of 2019 prepares to enter the Fred Cook Memorial Stadium for the commencement ceremony. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Valedictorian Kortney Horn addresses the Aztec High School graduating class.
Buy Photo
Valedictorian Kortney Horn addresses the Aztec High School graduating class. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The Aztec High School Class of 2019 is pictured during the commencement ceremony, Friday, May 24, 2019, at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium.
Buy Photo
The Aztec High School Class of 2019 is pictured during the commencement ceremony, Friday, May 24, 2019, at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Starrdawn Yazzie waits in the C.V. Koogler Middle School gymnasium prior to the Aztec High School commencement ceremony, Friday, May 24, 2019, in Aztec.
Buy Photo
Starrdawn Yazzie waits in the C.V. Koogler Middle School gymnasium prior to the Aztec High School commencement ceremony, Friday, May 24, 2019, in Aztec. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Aztec High School's Class of 2019 makes its way into Fred Cook Memorial Stadium.
Buy Photo
Aztec High School's Class of 2019 makes its way into Fred Cook Memorial Stadium. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Hailey Funk and Alicia Iverson said prayers at the start of the Aztec High School commencement ceremony.
Buy Photo
Hailey Funk and Alicia Iverson said prayers at the start of the Aztec High School commencement ceremony. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Aztec High School seniors participate in a commencement ceremony, Friday, May 24, 2019, at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium.
Buy Photo
Aztec High School seniors participate in a commencement ceremony, Friday, May 24, 2019, at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The Aztec High School Class of 2019's class flower was the white rose. Each girl graduating carried a white rose.
Buy Photo
The Aztec High School Class of 2019's class flower was the white rose. Each girl graduating carried a white rose. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Aztec High School seniors exit the gymnasium to make their way onto the field, Friday, May 24, 2019, for the commencement ceremony at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium in Aztec.
Buy Photo
Aztec High School seniors exit the gymnasium to make their way onto the field, Friday, May 24, 2019, for the commencement ceremony at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium in Aztec. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Aztec High School seniors line up, Friday, May 24, 2019, prior to graduation.
Buy Photo
Aztec High School seniors line up, Friday, May 24, 2019, prior to graduation. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The Aztec High School Class of 2019 prepares to enter the Fred Cook Memorial Stadium for the commencement ceremony.
Buy Photo
The Aztec High School Class of 2019 prepares to enter the Fred Cook Memorial Stadium for the commencement ceremony. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Sierra Moffett prepares for graduation, Friday, May 24, 2019, in the C.V. Koogler Middle School gymnasium in Aztec.
Buy Photo
Sierra Moffett prepares for graduation, Friday, May 24, 2019, in the C.V. Koogler Middle School gymnasium in Aztec. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Aztec High School seniors wait for the commencement ceremony to begin, Friday, May 24, 2019, at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium.
Buy Photo
Aztec High School seniors wait for the commencement ceremony to begin, Friday, May 24, 2019, at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Aztec High School seniors exit the gymnasium to make their way onto the field, Friday, May 24, 2019, for the commencement ceremony at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium in Aztec.
Buy Photo
Aztec High School seniors exit the gymnasium to make their way onto the field, Friday, May 24, 2019, for the commencement ceremony at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium in Aztec. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Aztec High School's Class of 2019 makes its way into Fred Cook Memorial Stadium.
Buy Photo
Aztec High School's Class of 2019 makes its way into Fred Cook Memorial Stadium. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Cazerey Cambridge and Talis Wilson wait for the Aztec High School commencement ceremony, Friday, May 24, 2019, in the gymnasium of C.V. Koogler Middle School.
Buy Photo
Cazerey Cambridge and Talis Wilson wait for the Aztec High School commencement ceremony, Friday, May 24, 2019, in the gymnasium of C.V. Koogler Middle School. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Aztec High School's Class of 2019 makes its way into Fred Cook Memorial Stadium.
Buy Photo
Aztec High School's Class of 2019 makes its way into Fred Cook Memorial Stadium. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Joilin Davis and Alexxy Epley pose for a picture together, Friday, May 24, 2019, while waiting for the Aztec High School commencement ceremony to begin.
Buy Photo
Joilin Davis and Alexxy Epley pose for a picture together, Friday, May 24, 2019, while waiting for the Aztec High School commencement ceremony to begin. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Aztec High School seniors exit the gymnasium to make their way onto the field, Friday, May 24, 2019, for the commencement ceremony at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium in Aztec.
Buy Photo
Aztec High School seniors exit the gymnasium to make their way onto the field, Friday, May 24, 2019, for the commencement ceremony at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium in Aztec. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    AZTEC — About 175 graduates from Aztec High School celebrated during a commencement ceremony on May 24 at the Fred Cook Memorial Stadium. 

    Hailey Funk and Alicia Iverson gave the invocation. Maggie Dimas and Adam Jones welcomed the crowd. Zachary Taylor introduced the platform guests and Sarah Gifford introduced the guest speaker, retired AHS U.S. history teacher Fritz Polk.

    Polk spoke about what makes a hero and about the Aztec High School shootings on Dec. 7, 2017. His classroom was near the site of the fatal shootings.

    "You are my true heroes," he told the graduates. "You are the unsung heroes of Dec. 7, 2017."

    He said the graduates are heroes because they persevered even after the shooting and got their diplomas. Polk asked the audience to give the graduates a standing ovation.

    Kaitlin Bode and Mariah Berryhill shared appreciation for staff and parents. 

    Lindzie Gunnink and Angel Williams sang "Unwritten" by Natasha Bedingfield. Janeesa Minton and Hannah Tillman lead the student memorial for Paco Fernandez and Thaddeus Hale.

    The memorial included a moment of silence for Fernandez and Hale.

    Jessica Gillentine sang "Humble and Kind" by Tim McGraw. Salutatorian Isabella Wells and Valedictorian Kortney Horn addressed the crowd. Hailey Funk led the honor graduate reflection. 

    Sarah Gifford introduced Superintendent Kirk Carpenter. Jocelyn Ulrich and Jensen Campbell gave the farewell address.

    Logan Frost gave the benediction. Loren Hemmingson and the senior class officers led the students in the ring and tassel ceremony.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/education/2019/05/24/aztec-high-school-grads-honored-fred-cook-stadium/1226853001/