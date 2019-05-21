Buy Photo Graduation (Photo: The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON — The Farmington High School Commencement Ceremony on May 21 has been relocated to the school's football field following the storm on May 20.

The FHS graduation has been moved to Hutchison Stadium at Farmington high at 2200 N. Sunset Ave. from Ricketts Park due to the recent rain and snow storm, according to Farmington Municipal School District Spokesperson Renee Lucero.

"Recent rain and snow made the conditions of the field at Ricketts Park not conducive to a safe or enjoyable graduation ceremony," Lucero said in a statement.

Possible damage to the baseball field from the stage, chairs and foot traffic were taken into consideration.

The ceremony is still scheduled for 7 p.m., with the gates set to open at 5:30 p.m.

Spectators that were in line at Ricketts Park will be given numbered tickets to attend the ceremony at the football field.

Both sides of the stadium will be open for seating and there will be standing room available, Lucero said. She added there is no limit on seating for those attending the ceremony.

Students will line up in the Scorpion Arena at 5:15 p.m.

