Graduation season is here. 

From heartwarming stories to great pictures, this is your one-stop shop for all the 2019 graduation content that is taking place in Farmington.

Keep checking back for new galleries and stories as graduation ceremonies take place.

Congratulations to the Class of 2019!

READ GRADUATION STORIES

PHOTOS: Navajo Technical University's spring commencement ceremony
Graduates for associate degree programs at Navajo Technical University line up for spring commencement on May 17 in Crownpoint.
Graduates of associate degree programs at Navajo Technical University line up for spring commencement on May 17 in Crownpoint.
Robyn Hubbell, right, pins a rose to Starla Smith's gown before the start of spring commencement on May 17 at Navajo Technical University in Crownpoint.
Robyn Hubbell, right, pins a rose to Starla Smith's gown before the start of spring commencement on May 17 at Navajo Technical University in Crownpoint.
From left, Kent Paul, Sheldon Notah, Freddie Peralto and Wyatt Wayne Tsosie relax before spring commencement starts on May 17 at Navajo Technical University in Crownpoint.
From left, Kent Paul, Sheldon Notah, Freddie Peralto and Wyatt Wayne Tsosie relax before spring commencement starts on May 17 at Navajo Technical University in Crownpoint.
Navajo Technical University graduates wait for spring commencement to start on May 17 inside the university's Wellness Center in Crownpoint.
Navajo Technical University graduates wait for spring commencement to start on May 17 inside the university's Wellness Center in Crownpoint.
Environmentalist, activist and writer Winona LaDuke gives the commencement speech for Navajo Technical University's spring commencement on May 17 in Crownpoint.
Environmentalist, activist and writer Winona LaDuke gives the commencement speech for Navajo Technical University's spring commencement on May 17 in Crownpoint.
State Sen. John Pinto was named the first recipient of an honorary doctoral degree from Navajo Technical University on May 17 in Crownpoint.
State Sen. John Pinto was named the first recipient of an honorary doctoral degree from Navajo Technical University on May 17 in Crownpoint.
State Sen. John Pinto receives an honorary doctor of public service degree from Navajo Technical University on May 17 in Crownpoint.
State Sen. John Pinto receives an honorary doctor of public service degree from Navajo Technical University on May 17 in Crownpoint.
Navajo Technical University President Elmer Guy and commencement speaker Winona LaDuke listen to remarks during the university's spring commencement on May 17 in Crownpoint.
Navajo Technical University President Elmer Guy and commencement speaker Winona LaDuke listen to remarks during the university's spring commencement on May 17 in Crownpoint.
Lynman Lewis Pinto reacts to his name being called during spring commencement on May 17 for Navajo Technical University in Crownpoint.
Lynman Lewis Pinto reacts to his name being called during spring commencement on May 17 for Navajo Technical University in Crownpoint.
Dana Desiderio, right, announces the names of graduates during spring commencement for Navajo Technical University on May 17 in Crownpoint.
Dana Desiderio, right, announces the names of graduates during spring commencement for Navajo Technical University on May 17 in Crownpoint.
Darreth Johnson, right, talks to a classmate during spring commencement on May 17 for Navajo Technical University in Crownpoint.
Darreth Johnson, right, talks to a classmate during spring commencement on May 17 for Navajo Technical University in Crownpoint.
From left, state Sens. Benny Shendo Jr. and John Pinto attend Navajo Technical University's spring commencement on May 17 in Crownpoint. Pinto received the university's' first honorary doctoral degree.
From left, state Sens. Benny Shendo Jr. and John Pinto attend Navajo Technical University's spring commencement on May 17 in Crownpoint. Pinto received the university's' first honorary doctoral degree.
El-Martino Dale shakes a hand after receiving a certificate in electrical trades at Navajo Technical University's spring commencement on May 17 in Crownpoint.
El-Martino Dale shakes a hand after receiving a certificate in electrical trades at Navajo Technical University's spring commencement on May 17 in Crownpoint.
From left, Dillon Nopah and Ronda Joe move their tassels after receiving their bachelor's degrees from Navajo Technical University on May 17 in Crownpoint.
From left, Dillon Nopah and Ronda Joe move their tassels after receiving their bachelor's degrees from Navajo Technical University on May 17 in Crownpoint.
    PHOTOS: San Juan College graduation ceremony 2019
    San Juan College Graduate Kylie Jo Ben dances down the ramp during the spring Commencement Ceremony on May 11.
    San Juan College Graduate Kylie Jo Ben dances down the ramp during the spring Commencement Ceremony on May 11.
    San Juan College Graduate Aileah Shorty wears her decorated cap as she prepares for her name to be called during the spring Commencement Ceremony on May 11, 2019.
    San Juan College Graduate Aileah Shorty wears her decorated cap as she prepares for her name to be called during the spring Commencement Ceremony on May 11, 2019.
    Lenorda Tacheenie, left, and Lenora Tacheenie, right, help Raylene Yazzie, center, with her cap in the Henderson Fine Arts Center before the San Juan College spring Commencement Ceremony on May 11. The sisters were graduating with their mother Lenora.
    Lenorda Tacheenie, left, and Lenora Tacheenie, right, help Raylene Yazzie, center, with her cap in the Henderson Fine Arts Center before the San Juan College spring Commencement Ceremony on May 11. The sisters were graduating with their mother Lenora.
    San Juan College Graduate Melanie Kee was the student speaker during the spring Commencement Ceremony on May 11.
    San Juan College Graduate Melanie Kee was the student speaker during the spring Commencement Ceremony on May 11.
    Graduates from San Juan College, New Mexico Highlands and the University of New Mexico listen to Guest Speaker Four Corners Economic Development, Inc. (4CED) Chief Executive Officer Arvin Trujillo during the spring Commencement Ceremony
    Graduates from San Juan College, New Mexico Highlands and the University of New Mexico listen to guest speaker Four Corners Economic Development, Inc. (4CED) Chief Executive Officer Arvin Trujillo during the spring Commencement Ceremony.
    Four Corners Economic Development, Inc. (4CED) Chief Executive Officer Arvin Trujillo, left, speaks to the San Juan College spring Commencement Ceremony crowd as the Guest Speaker as Diane Jenkins, right, communicates Trujillo's speech in American Sign Language.
    Four Corners Economic Development, Inc. (4CED) Chief Executive Officer Arvin Trujillo, left, speaks to the San Juan College spring Commencement Ceremony crowd as the guest speaker as Diane Jenkins, right, communicates Trujillo's speech in American Sign Language.
    New Mexico Highlands Professor Rey Martinez, left, helps Miracle Williams, center, with her gown during the San Juan College spring Commencement Ceremony on May 11.
    New Mexico Highlands Professor Rey Martinez, left, helps Miracle Williams, center, with her gown during the San Juan College spring Commencement Ceremony on May 11.
    San Juan College graduates attend the spring Commencement Ceremony on May 11 in the Learning Commons Plaza.
    San Juan College graduates attend the spring Commencement Ceremony on May 11 in the Learning Commons Plaza.
    San Juan College President Toni Pendergrass introduces the platform guests during the spring Commencement Ceremony on May 11 in the Learning Commons Plaza.
    San Juan College President Toni Pendergrass introduces the platform guests during the spring Commencement Ceremony on May 11 in the Learning Commons Plaza.
    Frances Vitali, an instructor in the teacher education program at the University of New Mexico's San Juan Center, leads UNM graduates to the spring Commencement Ceremony on May 11.
    Frances Vitali, an instructor in the teacher education program at the University of New Mexico's San Juan Center, leads UNM graduates to the spring Commencement Ceremony on May 11.
    San Juan College Graduate Russell Nakai, right, receives his name card from Kathy Hurd, left, in the Henderson Fine Arts Center before the spring Commencement Ceremony on May 11.
    San Juan College Graduate Russell Nakai, right, receives his name card from Kathy Hurd, left, in the Henderson Fine Arts Center before the spring Commencement Ceremony on May 11.
    San Juan College Graduate Jade Sais wears her decorated cap with a nursing theme in the Henderson Fine Arts Center before the spring Commencement Ceremony on May 11.
    San Juan College Graduate Jade Sais wears her decorated cap with a nursing theme in the Henderson Fine Arts Center before the spring Commencement Ceremony on May 11.
      Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/education/2019/05/21/farmington-graduations-photos-class-2019/3713718002/