Class of 2019: See all the photos from Farmington-area high school graduations
Check out all the graduation photos and ceremonies taking place in and around Farmington, New Mexico, for the Class of 2019.
Class of 2019: See all the photos from Farmington-area high school graduations
Farmington Daily Times Published 6:50 p.m. MT May 21, 2019
Graduation season is here.
From heartwarming stories to great pictures, this is your one-stop shop for all the 2019 graduation content that is taking place in Farmington.
Keep checking back for new galleries and stories as graduation ceremonies take place.
Congratulations to the Class of 2019!
READ GRADUATION STORIES
- More than 1,800 graduate from San Juan College during ceremony
- Graduates from Navajo Preparatory celebrated
- Graduates from Shiprock Northwest High School celebrated
- Farmington school officials buoyed by strong graduation figures
- Navajo Technical University confers first honorary doctoral degree to John Pinto
- Graduates from Vista Nueva High School celebrated
PHOTOS: Navajo Technical University's spring commencement ceremony
PHOTOS: San Juan College graduation ceremony 2019
