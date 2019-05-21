This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's
community rules.
Please read the rules before joining the discussion.
Farmington High School celebrates Class of 2019
Buy Photo
Members of the Farmington High School Class of 2019 wait their turn to walk onto the Hutchison Stadium field for their commencement ceremony on May 21. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
PHOTOS: Farmington High School graduation at Hutchison Stadium | May 21
Members of the Farmington High School Class of 2019 wait their turn to walk onto the Hutchison Stadium field for their commencement ceremony on May 21.
Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Farmington High School graduates listen to opening remarks during their May 21 commencement ceremony on May 21. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
PHOTOS: Farmington High School graduation at Hutchison Stadium | May 21
Farmington High School graduates listen to opening remarks during their May 21 commencement ceremony on May 21.
Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
The crowd listens to a speech by valedictorian Emily Nguyen May 21 during the Farmington High School Class of 2019 commencement ceremony at Hutchison Stadium. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
PHOTOS: Farmington High School graduation at Hutchison Stadium | May 21
The crowd listens to a speech by valedictorian Emily Nguyen May 21 during the Farmington High School Class of 2019 commencement ceremony at Hutchison Stadium.
Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Members of the Farmington High School Class of 2019 enjoy their commencement ceremony May 21 at Hutchison Stadium. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
PHOTOS: Farmington High School graduation at Hutchison Stadium | May 21
Members of the Farmington High School Class of 2019 enjoy their commencement ceremony May 21 at Hutchison Stadium.
Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Members of the Farmington High School Class of 2019 gather in Scorpion Arena prior to their May 21 commencement ceremony at Hutchison Stadium. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
PHOTOS: Farmington High School graduation at Hutchison Stadium | May 21
Members of the Farmington High School Class of 2019 gather in Scorpion Arena prior to their May 21 commencement ceremony at Hutchison Stadium.
Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Several friends gather for a group photo in the bleachers at Scorpion Arena prior to the commencement ceremony for the Farmington High School Class of 2019 on May 21. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
PHOTOS: Farmington High School graduation at Hutchison Stadium | May 21
Several friends gather for a group photo in the bleachers at Scorpion Arena prior to the commencement ceremony for the Farmington High School Class of 2019 on May 21.
Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Several graduates check a list posted on the wall of Scorpion Arena prior to the May 21 commencement ceremony for Farmington High School. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
PHOTOS: Farmington High School graduation at Hutchison Stadium | May 21
Several graduates check a list posted on the wall of Scorpion Arena prior to the May 21 commencement ceremony for Farmington High School.
Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
The members of the Farmington High School Class of 2019 relax in Scorpion Arena before their commencement ceremony on May 21. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
PHOTOS: Farmington High School graduation at Hutchison Stadium | May 21
The members of the Farmington High School Class of 2019 relax in Scorpion Arena before their commencement ceremony on May 21.
Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Farmington High School graduates await final instructions in Scorpion Arena before their commencement ceremony May 21. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
PHOTOS: Farmington High School graduation at Hutchison Stadium | May 21
Farmington High School graduates await final instructions in Scorpion Arena before their commencement ceremony May 21.
Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Members of the Farmington High School Class of 2019 relax in Scorpion Arena prior to their commencement ceremony on May 21. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
PHOTOS: Farmington High School graduation at Hutchison Stadium | May 21
Members of the Farmington High School Class of 2019 relax in Scorpion Arena prior to their commencement ceremony on May 21.
Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Members of the Farmington High School Class of 2019 begin their procession from Scorpion Arena toward Hutchison Stadium May 21 for their commencement ceremony. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
PHOTOS: Farmington High School graduation at Hutchison Stadium | May 21
Members of the Farmington High School Class of 2019 begin their procession from Scorpion Arena toward Hutchison Stadium May 21 for their commencement ceremony.
Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Farmington High School graduates dodge puddles on their way into Hutchison Stadium May 21 for their commencement ceremony. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
PHOTOS: Farmington High School graduation at Hutchison Stadium | May 21
Farmington High School graduates dodge puddles on their way into Hutchison Stadium May 21 for their commencement ceremony.
Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Members of the Farmington High School Class of 2019 stream out of Scorpion Arena and into Hutchison Stadium May 21 prior to their commencement ceremony. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
PHOTOS: Farmington High School graduation at Hutchison Stadium | May 21
Members of the Farmington High School Class of 2019 stream out of Scorpion Arena and into Hutchison Stadium May 21 prior to their commencement ceremony.
Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
A capacity crowd at Hutchison Stadium greets members of the Class of 2019 from Farmington High School as they open the commencement ceremony on May 21. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
PHOTOS: Farmington High School graduation at Hutchison Stadium | May 21
A capacity crowd at Hutchison Stadium greets members of the Class of 2019 from Farmington High School as they open the commencement ceremony on May 21.
Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Members of the Farmington High School Class of 2019 walk toward their seats during the opening procession for their commencement ceremony on May 21. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
PHOTOS: Farmington High School graduation at Hutchison Stadium | May 21
Members of the Farmington High School Class of 2019 walk toward their seats during the opening procession for their commencement ceremony on May 21.
Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
The color guard presents the U.S., New Mexico and Farmington High School flags prior to the May 21 commencement ceremony at Hutchison Stadium for the Class of 2019. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
PHOTOS: Farmington High School graduation at Hutchison Stadium | May 21
The color guard presents the U.S., New Mexico and Farmington High School flags prior to the May 21 commencement ceremony at Hutchison Stadium for the Class of 2019.
Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Student body president Erin Gamboa speaks May 21 during the Farmington High School Class of 2019 commencement ceremony at Hutchison Stadium. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
PHOTOS: Farmington High School graduation at Hutchison Stadium | May 21
Student body president Erin Gamboa speaks May 21 during the Farmington High School Class of 2019 commencement ceremony at Hutchison Stadium.
Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Salutatorian Kaleb Herman addresses his fellow graduates at Farmington High School May 21 at Hutchison Stadium during their commencement ceremony. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
PHOTOS: Farmington High School graduation at Hutchison Stadium | May 21
Salutatorian Kaleb Herman addresses his fellow graduates at Farmington High School May 21 at Hutchison Stadium during their commencement ceremony.
Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Valedictorian Emily Hguyen pauses during her speech to her fellow members of the Farmington High School Class of 2019 during their May 21 commencement ceremony at Hutchison Stadium. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
PHOTOS: Farmington High School graduation at Hutchison Stadium | May 21
Valedictorian Emily Hguyen pauses during her speech to her fellow members of the Farmington High School Class of 2019 during their May 21 commencement ceremony at Hutchison Stadium.
Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Superintendent Eugene Schmidt looks over the Farmington High School Class of 2019 during their May 21 commencement ceremony at Hutchison Stadium. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
PHOTOS: Farmington High School graduation at Hutchison Stadium | May 21
Superintendent Eugene Schmidt looks over the Farmington High School Class of 2019 during their May 21 commencement ceremony at Hutchison Stadium.
Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Farmington High School Principal Tim Kienitz introduces the Class of 2019 to the crowd during its commencement ceremony May 21 at Hutchison Stadium. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
PHOTOS: Farmington High School graduation at Hutchison Stadium | May 21
Farmington High School Principal Tim Kienitz introduces the Class of 2019 to the crowd during its commencement ceremony May 21 at Hutchison Stadium.
Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Umbrellas dot the crowd at Hutchison Stadium during the May 21 commencement ceremony for the Farmington High School Class of 2019. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
PHOTOS: Farmington High School graduation at Hutchison Stadium | May 21
Umbrellas dot the crowd at Hutchison Stadium during the May 21 commencement ceremony for the Farmington High School Class of 2019.
Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Honor graduates from the Farmington High School Class of 2019 are recognized during their May 21 commencement ceremony at Hutchison Stadium. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
PHOTOS: Farmington High School graduation at Hutchison Stadium | May 21
Honor graduates from the Farmington High School Class of 2019 are recognized during their May 21 commencement ceremony at Hutchison Stadium.
Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Guest speaker Tracey Pierce gestures during her speech to the Farmington High School Class of 2019 on May 21 at Hutchison Stadium. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
PHOTOS: Farmington High School graduation at Hutchison Stadium | May 21
Guest speaker Tracey Pierce gestures during her speech to the Farmington High School Class of 2019 on May 21 at Hutchison Stadium.
Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Members of the Farmington High School Class of 2019 prepare to receive their diplomas during their May 21 commencement ceremony at Hutchison Stadium. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
PHOTOS: Farmington High School graduation at Hutchison Stadium | May 21
Members of the Farmington High School Class of 2019 prepare to receive their diplomas during their May 21 commencement ceremony at Hutchison Stadium.
Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Members of the Farmington High School Class of 2019 await their turn to walk across the stage during their commencement ceremony May 21 at Hutchison Stadium. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
PHOTOS: Farmington High School graduation at Hutchison Stadium | May 21
Members of the Farmington High School Class of 2019 await their turn to walk across the stage during their commencement ceremony May 21 at Hutchison Stadium.
Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Members of the Farmington High School Class of 2019 are all smiles as they await the presentation of their diplomas during their May 21 commencement ceremony at Hutchison Stadium. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
PHOTOS: Farmington High School graduation at Hutchison Stadium | May 21
Members of the Farmington High School Class of 2019 are all smiles as they await the presentation of their diplomas during their May 21 commencement ceremony at Hutchison Stadium.
Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.