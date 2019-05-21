Buy Photo Members of the Farmington High School Class of 2019 gather in Scorpion Arena prior to their May 21 commencement ceremony at Hutchison Stadium. (Photo: Mike Easterling/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON — There were 339 graduates from Farmington High School during a commencement ceremony on the night of May 21 at Hutchison Stadium.

Erin Gamboa welcomed the crowd and introduced the platform guests. Salutatorian Kaleb Herman and Valedictorian Emily Nguyen both addressed the crowd.

Kianna Pete, Niesha Colbert, Arianna Borunda and Keely Stockham performed the class song; "Hall of Fame" by The Script.

Sadie Williams-Bradshaw led the students in the ring and tassel ceremony.

The ceremony was relocated to Hutchison Stadium from its traditional home in Ricketts Park because of wet weather.

