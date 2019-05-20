Graduates from Shiprock Northwest High School pose for a photo before their commencement ceremony at the Northwest High School Gym on May 18. (Photo: Shiprock Northwest High School)

Thirteen graduates from Shiprock Northwest High School celebrated commencement during a commencement ceremony on the morning of May 18 in the Northwest High School gym.

Ryan McDonald, class secretary, introduced Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer as the guest speaker. Kylee DeNoyer gave the salutatorian address and Shanell Williams, class president, gave the farewell address.

Taylor Willie, class vice president, led the tassel ceremony. Jerilyn Begay gave the benediction.

