Fifty-two graduates from Navajo Preparatory School celebrated receiving their diplomas during a commencement ceremony on the morning of May 18 at the Navajo Prep football field.



Freshman Mia Morris performed the national anthem.



Tyrease James led the invocation as Logan Reano welcomed the crowd. Irvilinda Bahe was the salutatorian and Xander Jones was the valedictorian. Rainie Jones and Geena Tsosie lead the ring and tassel ceremony.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez receives a Pendleton blanket from Navajo Preparatory School at the school's graduation ceremony on May 18 in Farmington.

Jeremiah Slim shakes the hand of a Navajo Preparatory School administration official during the school's graduation ceremony on May 18 in Farmington.

Shayona Nez, Shanell Nakai and Tayiah Lewis wait to receive their diplomas during the Navajo Preparatory School commencement ceremony on May 18 in Farmington.

Messages adorn the caps of two Navajo Preparatory School graduates during the commencement ceremony on May 18 in Farmington.

