PHOTOS: Navajo Prep graduation ceremony | May 18
Navajo Preparatory School graduates make their way to the stage during their commencement ceremony on May 18 in Farmington. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Tyler Davis, left, Alexis Moore and Angela Jensen cheer as their cousin, Geena Tsosie, enters the Navajo Preparatory School football field for the school's graduation ceremony on May 18 in Farmington. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Jeremiah Slim shakes the hand of a Navajo Preparatory School administration official during the school's graduation ceremony on May 18 in Farmington. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Navajo Preparatory School graduates Naakii Brown, left, Shimaya Benally and Kaylen Benally applaud after listening to the commencement speaker during their graduation ceremony on May 18 in Farmington. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Navajo Preparatory School valedictorian Xander Jones addresses his fellow graduates during the commencement ceremony on May 18 in Farmington. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Comedian James Junes, left, shakes hands with Navajo Preparatory School graduate Tyara Henderson at the graduation ceremony on May 18 in Farmington. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Messages adorn the caps of two Navajo Preparatory School graduates during the commencement ceremony on May 18 in Farmington. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Navajo Preparatory School salutatorian Irvilinda Bahe sings during the commencement ceremony on May 18 in Farmington. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Navajo Preparatory School graduate Keithen Woody, center, glances at the audience during his commencement ceremony on May 18 in Farmington. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Navajo Preparatory School graduate Logan Reano gives the welcome address during the commencement ceremony on May 18 in Farmington. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Navajo Preparatory School graduate Justin Cly walks on stage to receive his diploma during the commencement ceremony on May 18 in Farmington. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, right, receives a Pendleton blanket from Navajo Preparatory School at the school's graduation ceremony on May 18 in Farmington. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Shayona Nez, left, Shanell Nakai and Tayiah Lewis wait to receive their diplomas during the Navajo Preparatory School commencement ceremony on May 18 in Farmington. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Family and friends watch the Navajo Preparatory School commencement ceremony at the school's football field on May 18 in Farmington. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
    Fifty-two graduates from Navajo Preparatory School celebrated receiving their diplomas during a commencement ceremony on the morning of May 18 at the Navajo Prep football field.

    Freshman Mia Morris performed the national anthem. 

    Tyrease James led the invocation as Logan Reano welcomed the crowd. Irvilinda Bahe was the salutatorian and Xander Jones was the valedictorian. Rainie Jones and Geena Tsosie lead the ring and tassel ceremony.

