Tyler Davis, left, Alexis Moore and Angela Jensen cheer as their cousin, Geena Tsosie, enters the Navajo Preparatory School football field for the school's graduation ceremony on May 18 in Farmington. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Navajo Preparatory School graduates Naakii Brown, left, Shimaya Benally and Kaylen Benally applaud after listening to the commencement speaker during their graduation ceremony on May 18 in Farmington. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fifty-two graduates from Navajo Preparatory School celebrated receiving their diplomas during a commencement ceremony on the morning of May 18 at the Navajo Prep football field.
Freshman Mia Morris performed the national anthem.
Tyrease James led the invocation as Logan Reano welcomed the crowd. Irvilinda Bahe was the salutatorian and Xander Jones was the valedictorian. Rainie Jones and Geena Tsosie lead the ring and tassel ceremony.
