Graduates from Vista Nueva High School stand up during their commencement ceremony on May 15 in the Aztec High School multi-purpose room. (Photo: Vista Nueva High School)

FARMINGTON — Nineteen graduates from Vista Nueva High School celebrated commencement during a commencement ceremony on May 15 in the Aztec High School multi-purpose room.

Jordan Groth welcomed the crowd as Lane Klohn led them in the Pledge of Allegiance, according to a graduation program provided by the school.

Cheyla Journey gave introductions and Makelliah Soderberg followed by introducing the students speakers: Katie Samora, Tayler Jaquez and Margie Lucero.

Trinidi Montgomery spoke about the flower ceremony. Alanna Marquez and Rodolfo Sotelo lead the students in the tassel ceremony.

Graduates from Vista Nueva High School posted for a group photo outside the commencement ceremony on May 15 in the Aztec High School multi-purpose room.

