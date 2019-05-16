Share This Story!
The Daily Times Staff
Published 3:23 p.m. MT May 16, 2019
FARMINGTON — Nineteen graduates from Vista Nueva High School celebrated commencement during a commencement ceremony on May 15 in the Aztec High School multi-purpose room.
Jordan Groth welcomed the crowd as Lane Klohn led them in the Pledge of Allegiance, according to a graduation program provided by the school.
Cheyla Journey gave introductions and Makelliah Soderberg followed by introducing the students speakers: Katie Samora, Tayler Jaquez and Margie Lucero.
Trinidi Montgomery spoke about the flower ceremony. Alanna Marquez and Rodolfo Sotelo lead the students in the tassel ceremony.
