More than 100 students attended the San Juan College Transfer Fair in the college's Student Sun Lounge in Farmington Tuesday.

Alison Jones, a coach for the college's Guided Pathways for Students program, said the event was designed to connect students with representatives from four-year colleges and universities.

This connection provides students the opportunity to receive information directly about the educational institutions as well as help them prepare for academic programs after earning associate degrees, Jones said.

Students received two free official transcripts during the event and application fees to the participating colleges and universities were waived.

By providing free transcripts, it removed a barrier for students to submit applications, Jones added.

"We feel this is a way for students to complete their pathway here but begin a career pathway somewhere else," she said.

