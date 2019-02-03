Dean's List (Photo: The Daily Times stock image)

Belmont University, Nashville, Tennessee

Christina Ayoub of Farmington qualified for the fall 2018 Dean's List at Belmont University. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C. Approximately 35 percent of Belmont's 8,318 students qualified for the fall 2018 Dean's List.

Eastern New Mexico University, Portales

The following area students have been named to the Eastern New Mexico University Dean's List for the fall 2018 semester:

Cameron Abeyta of Bloomfield

Macey Attaway of Farmington

Tyler Barker of Bloomfield

Taylor Bassing of Farmington

Amber Bixler of Aztec

Kaylee Crowell of Farmington

Alexandria Crowson of Grants

Kessy Dalton of Farmington

Tessa Digiallonardo of Gallup

Raelynn Dusenbery of Aztec

Megan Erlandson of Aztec

Laney Felix of Kirtland

Jackson Ferguson of Gallup

Brant Freeman of Bloomfield

Carlo Gallegos of Grants

Casey Hazelwood of Aztec

Xandra James of Bloomfield

Andi Johnson of Farmington

Makeyan Kalmbach of Farmington

Alex Kuhn of Farmington

Allison Lamery of Farmington

Sierra Lanier of Aztec

Feather Lee of Gallup

Kristopher Lee of Gallup

Coleman Martin of Farmington

Alyssa Martinez of Gallup

Lucy Martinez of Mentmore

Cecilia McAfee of Farmington

Kevin Mckennon of Mentmore

Julie Morris of Grants

Laura Murphy of Gallup

Ryan Shaw of Farmington

Kimberly Slusser of Flora Vista

Justin Swarts of Farmington

Jesfred Toledo of Farmington

Dylan Weaver of Farmington

Talisha Wilson of Gallup

Victoria Wright of Flora Vista

Sydnee Yazzie of Manuelito

To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must complete a minimum of 15 credit hours with a GPA between 3.25 and 4.00.

Fort Lewis College, Durango, Colorado

More than 400 students were named to Fort Lewis College's Dean's List for the fall 2018 semester. These students took at least 15 credits of gradable hours and achieved a 3.60 or higher grade point average.

Olathe Antonio of Window Rock

Araaa Aquarian of Durango

Nathan Bahe of Crownpoint

Alyssa Begay of Continental Divide

Crystal Begay of Teec Nos Pos

Jasmine Benally of Kirtland

Paige Benally of Teec Nos Pos

Jenna Brown of Farmington

Kimberly Cassels of Farmington

Winterblossom Chee of Cortez

Tamyra Dedman of Chinle

LeahRae Francisco of Vanderwagen

Ivana Holiday of Kayenta

Hanna Janssen of Farmington

Jalen Johnson of Kayenta

Latrell Kaye of Navajo

Avery Killifer of Aztec

Wiley Kirks of Cortez

Jessica Lee of Hesperus

Daniel Mabus of Aztec

McKaila Manus of Bloomfield

Pablo Martinez of Farmington

Ellis McNichol of Durango

Kolton Nephew of Farmington

Maddison Phelps of Cortez

Byron Pinckley of Farmington

Tyus Roanhorse of Chinle

Kristin Skinner of Kayenta

Tyrell Smith of Tohatchi

Arianna Sutter of Bloomfield

Danae Thompson of Cortez

Katherine Travis of Blanco

Monique Tsosie of Navajo

Egan Wynne of Gallup

Lehigh University, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Students Nikayla Begaye of Chinle and Jaehee Gil of Farmington who both attend Lehigh University made the Dean's List in fall 2018. This status is granted to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses.

Ohio Christian University, Circleville, Ohio

William Jackson has been named to the Dean's List at Ohio Christian University College of Adult and Graduate Studies for the fall 2017 semester. To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and be enrolled in at least 12 "graded" semester hours.

Rogers State University

Taylor Santistevan of Farmington was named to the President’s and Dean's Honor Roll by Rogers State University in Claremore, Oklahoma for the fall 2018 semester. To qualify for the President's Honor Roll, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours with a 4.0 grade point average (no grades lower than an "A"). To qualify for the Dean's Honor Roll, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours with a 3.5 grade point average (no grades lower than a "B").



Saint Mary's College, Notre Dame, Indiana

Mary Coleman of Aztec has been named to the Saint Mary's College Dean's List for the fall 2018 semester. To earn this academic honor at Saint Mary's, a student must achieve a grade point average (GPA) of at least 3.6 on a 4.0 scale, have a minimum of 12 graded credit hours, no incompletes, and no grades lower than a C.

Simpson College, Indianola, Iowa

Helena Laster of Farmington was named to the 2018 fall semester Dean's List at Simpson College. Students named to the Dean's List earned a 3.70 - 3.99 GPA. Helena's parents are Kerry and Jeff Laster. Simpson College is located in.

Trinity Christian College, Palos Heights, Illinois

In recognition of outstanding academic achievement, Trinity Christian College, Palos Heights, Illinois, released the college's Dean's List for fall 2018. The Dean’s List is Trinity Christian College’s highest academic honor. Undergraduate students who attend Trinity full time and earned a 3.5 grade point average earn this honor.

University Of New England, Biddeford and Portland, Maine, and Tangier, Morocco

Emma Parkes of Farmington has been named to the Dean's List for the 2018 fall semester at the University of New England. Dean's List students have compiled a grade point average of 3.3 or better out of a possible 4.0 at the end of the semester. The University of New England is Maine's largest private university, featuring two distinctive campuses in Maine, a vibrant campus in Tangier, Morocco, and an array of innovative offerings online.

Wofford College, Spartanburg, South Carolina

Rashel K Korte of Aztec has been named to the Fall 2018 Dean's List. Korte, a member of the class of 2021. To be named to the Dean's List, a student must be enrolled for at least 12 semester hours of graded courses and attain a semester grade point average of 3.6 or higher.

