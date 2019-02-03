Fall 2018 Dean's List: Four Corners students who excel in college honored
Belmont University, Nashville, Tennessee
Christina Ayoub of Farmington qualified for the fall 2018 Dean's List at Belmont University. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C. Approximately 35 percent of Belmont's 8,318 students qualified for the fall 2018 Dean's List.
Eastern New Mexico University, Portales
The following area students have been named to the Eastern New Mexico University Dean's List for the fall 2018 semester:
Cameron Abeyta of Bloomfield
Macey Attaway of Farmington
Tyler Barker of Bloomfield
Taylor Bassing of Farmington
Amber Bixler of Aztec
Kaylee Crowell of Farmington
Alexandria Crowson of Grants
Kessy Dalton of Farmington
Tessa Digiallonardo of Gallup
Raelynn Dusenbery of Aztec
Megan Erlandson of Aztec
Laney Felix of Kirtland
Jackson Ferguson of Gallup
Brant Freeman of Bloomfield
Carlo Gallegos of Grants
Casey Hazelwood of Aztec
Xandra James of Bloomfield
Andi Johnson of Farmington
Makeyan Kalmbach of Farmington
Alex Kuhn of Farmington
Allison Lamery of Farmington
Sierra Lanier of Aztec
Feather Lee of Gallup
Kristopher Lee of Gallup
Coleman Martin of Farmington
Alyssa Martinez of Gallup
Lucy Martinez of Mentmore
Cecilia McAfee of Farmington
Kevin Mckennon of Mentmore
Julie Morris of Grants
Laura Murphy of Gallup
Ryan Shaw of Farmington
Kimberly Slusser of Flora Vista
Justin Swarts of Farmington
Jesfred Toledo of Farmington
Dylan Weaver of Farmington
Talisha Wilson of Gallup
Victoria Wright of Flora Vista
Sydnee Yazzie of Manuelito
To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must complete a minimum of 15 credit hours with a GPA between 3.25 and 4.00.
Fort Lewis College, Durango, Colorado
More than 400 students were named to Fort Lewis College's Dean's List for the fall 2018 semester. These students took at least 15 credits of gradable hours and achieved a 3.60 or higher grade point average.
Olathe Antonio of Window Rock
Araaa Aquarian of Durango
Nathan Bahe of Crownpoint
Alyssa Begay of Continental Divide
Crystal Begay of Teec Nos Pos
Jasmine Benally of Kirtland
Paige Benally of Teec Nos Pos
Jenna Brown of Farmington
Kimberly Cassels of Farmington
Winterblossom Chee of Cortez
Tamyra Dedman of Chinle
LeahRae Francisco of Vanderwagen
Ivana Holiday of Kayenta
Hanna Janssen of Farmington
Jalen Johnson of Kayenta
Latrell Kaye of Navajo
Avery Killifer of Aztec
Wiley Kirks of Cortez
Jessica Lee of Hesperus
Daniel Mabus of Aztec
McKaila Manus of Bloomfield
Pablo Martinez of Farmington
Ellis McNichol of Durango
Kolton Nephew of Farmington
Maddison Phelps of Cortez
Byron Pinckley of Farmington
Tyus Roanhorse of Chinle
Kristin Skinner of Kayenta
Tyrell Smith of Tohatchi
Arianna Sutter of Bloomfield
Danae Thompson of Cortez
Katherine Travis of Blanco
Monique Tsosie of Navajo
Egan Wynne of Gallup
Lehigh University, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
Students Nikayla Begaye of Chinle and Jaehee Gil of Farmington who both attend Lehigh University made the Dean's List in fall 2018. This status is granted to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses.
Ohio Christian University, Circleville, Ohio
William Jackson has been named to the Dean's List at Ohio Christian University College of Adult and Graduate Studies for the fall 2017 semester. To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and be enrolled in at least 12 "graded" semester hours.
Rogers State University
Taylor Santistevan of Farmington was named to the President’s and Dean's Honor Roll by Rogers State University in Claremore, Oklahoma for the fall 2018 semester. To qualify for the President's Honor Roll, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours with a 4.0 grade point average (no grades lower than an "A"). To qualify for the Dean's Honor Roll, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours with a 3.5 grade point average (no grades lower than a "B").
Saint Mary's College, Notre Dame, Indiana
Mary Coleman of Aztec has been named to the Saint Mary's College Dean's List for the fall 2018 semester. To earn this academic honor at Saint Mary's, a student must achieve a grade point average (GPA) of at least 3.6 on a 4.0 scale, have a minimum of 12 graded credit hours, no incompletes, and no grades lower than a C.
Simpson College, Indianola, Iowa
Helena Laster of Farmington was named to the 2018 fall semester Dean's List at Simpson College. Students named to the Dean's List earned a 3.70 - 3.99 GPA. Helena's parents are Kerry and Jeff Laster. Simpson College is located in.
Trinity Christian College, Palos Heights, Illinois
In recognition of outstanding academic achievement, Trinity Christian College, Palos Heights, Illinois, released the college's Dean's List for fall 2018. The Dean’s List is Trinity Christian College’s highest academic honor. Undergraduate students who attend Trinity full time and earned a 3.5 grade point average earn this honor.
University Of New England, Biddeford and Portland, Maine, and Tangier, Morocco
Emma Parkes of Farmington has been named to the Dean's List for the 2018 fall semester at the University of New England. Dean's List students have compiled a grade point average of 3.3 or better out of a possible 4.0 at the end of the semester. The University of New England is Maine's largest private university, featuring two distinctive campuses in Maine, a vibrant campus in Tangier, Morocco, and an array of innovative offerings online.
Wofford College, Spartanburg, South Carolina
Rashel K Korte of Aztec has been named to the Fall 2018 Dean's List. Korte, a member of the class of 2021. To be named to the Dean's List, a student must be enrolled for at least 12 semester hours of graded courses and attain a semester grade point average of 3.6 or higher.
