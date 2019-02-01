Buy Photo Nine-year-old Caden Eaton has dental work performed by San Juan College students Kiley Somora, left, and Coltilda Etcitty, right, Friday morning at the college's Give Kids a Smile Event. (Photo: Joshua Kellogg/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON — About 33 patients were scheduled for appointments for free dental care during San Juan College's national Give Kids A Smile Day.

The event is sponsored by American Dental Association and locally by the Northwest District Dental Society.

Families arrived at the dental hygiene classrooms in the Health and Human Performance Center on the main San Juan College campus in Farmington this morning for their appointments.

San Juan College student Austyn Williams works on 10-year-old Draven Morris' teeth Friday morning during the college's Give Kids a Smile Event. (Photo: Joshua Kellogg)

It aims to provide free dental care to children from 5 to 12-years-old around San Juan County.

The event has provided upwards of $50,000 in service in recent years.

San Juan College's dental hygiene students performed teeth cleanings, x-rays, and fluoride treatments.

Area dentists provided treatments for any extractions and fillings.

Buy Photo Dr. Aleksey Kozlov of KidsKare P.C. reviews the results of 12-year-old Fabianna Scott's dental exam Friday morning at San Juan College's Give Kids a Smile Event. (Photo: Joshua Kellogg/The Daily Times)

