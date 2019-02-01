Nine-year-old Caden Eaton has dental work performed by San Juan College students Kiley Somora, left, and Coltilda Etcitty, right, Friday morning at the college's Give Kids a Smile Event. Joshua Kellogg/The Daily Times
Eight-year-old Zaiden Valdez has his teeth worked on by San Juan College Student Arely Tarango while fellow student Brooke Ramirez looks on Friday morning during the college's Give Kids a Smile Event. Joshua Kellogg/The Daily TImes
Eight-year-old Zaiden Valdez has his teeth worked on by San Juan College Students Arely Tarango, left, Brooke Ramirez, center, and Valeria Maldonado Friday morning during the college's Give Kids a Smile Event. Joshua Kellogg/The Daily Times
Twelve-year-old Fabianna Scott's prepares for an x-ray examination Friday morning at San Juan College's Give Kids a Smile Event. There were about 33 juveniles scheduled for the free dental clinic. Joshua Kellogg/The Daily Times
