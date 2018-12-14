Buy Photo Navajo Technical University will offer courses in January at its instructional site at Bond Wilson Technical Center in Kirtland. (Photo: Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times)Buy Photo

KIRTLAND — Navajo Technical University is expanding its presence at Bond Wilson Technical Center here by offering college courses to the public for the spring semester.

NTU has been operating a dual credit program for high school students at Bond Wilson through a partnership with the Central Consolidated School District.

Starting in January, the university will have courses for the public at the school.

Daniel Vandever, communications director for the university, said the Institutional Actions Council of the Higher Learning Commission approved in September the request to offer courses in Kirtland.

Frank Todacheeny is the site coordinator for Bond Wilson and for the NTU instructional site in Teec Nos Pos, Arizona.

"They approved it, so we'll see how it works out," Todacheeny said about the backing by the Institutional Actions Council.

As part of the effort to generate interest about the latest addition to the university, Todacheeny has been sharing information about registration, financial aid and course offerings this week at chapter houses in Nenahnezad, Sanostee, Hogback, Cove, Red Valley, Upper Fruitland and San Juan.

The list of 17 courses includes mathematics, English, cooking, construction technology, welding and Navajo studies.

Todacheeny said NTU received input from the surrounding chapters about what courses to offer as well as examining the types of industry in the area.

The university will use six classrooms at Bond Wilson for its courses and share shop space for carpentry and welding with the other programs that operate in the school, he added.

The process for enrollment and registration is underway, and classes start on Jan. 22.

For more information, contact Frank Todacheeny at the Kirtland instructional site at 505-598-4580 or at the Teec Nos Pos instructional site at 928-656-3600.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

Read or Share this story: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/education/2018/12/14/navajo-technical-university-expands-course-offerings-kirtland-site/2306481002/