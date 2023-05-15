Farmington Police: 18-year-old shooter killed 3, injured 6 in New Mexico shooting

FARMINGTON ― Farmington Police Department have not yet released the name of the 18-year-old man they say shot and killed three people and injured several others Monday morning in a residential neighborhood of Farmington.

In a press briefing Monday afternoon, Assistant Police Chief Baric Crum said law enforcement was still trying to determine why the man was in the Dustin Avenue neighborhood.

"Officers responded to the area to find a chaotic scene," Crum said.

More:New Mexico shooting: 3 die in Farmington, including shooter. 2 officers wounded. What we know

Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe said in a video statement that it appeared the gunman had no specific target, but rather roamed through a quarter mile of the neighborhood firing at least three different weapons including what Hebbe described as an "AR style" rifle.

"At the end of the day three people were injured; four people were killed including the shooter," Hebbe said.

Around 11 a.m., four Farmington police officers initially responded to "multiple calls" of gunshots in the area. Crum said those responding officers found and fired at the shooter, killing him.

Crum said the suspect shot and killed three people prior to police confronting him.

"Several other parties were injured due to the gun fire," Crum said.

Among them, Crum confirmed, were a Farmington Police Department officer and New Mexico State Police officers. Hebbe said the Farmington office was treated and discharged; the NMSP officer drove himself to San Juan Regional Medical Center for treatment but was in stable condition.

Crum said the investigation would continue with a look at the "several blocks of this crime scene to see what actually happened."

Hebbe confirmed six homes and three vehicles were shot as the gunman "randomly fired at whatever entered his head to shoot at."

Additional information, including the names of those killed, was not provided.

"The event is … it's difficult to understand how something like this happens but we are doing the best we can to piece through - and talk with families members of the suspect - to piece through what was going on, look at the evidence to see if we can figure out what the motivation was," Hebbe said.

Community members are asked to go to Farmington Police Dispatch with any information, photos or videos they may have of the incident.

Jessica Onsurez can be reached at jonsurez@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @JussGREAT.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e.

Others are reading: