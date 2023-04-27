Shiprock woman faces manslaughter charge in 2022 collision that killed woman, injured son

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — A Shiprock woman faces charges over her alleged involvement in a 2022 auto crash that left the driver of the other vehicle dead and a passenger injured.

Courtney Frank, 19, was charged in connection with the Sept. 28, 2022 incident in which she allegedly was driving drunk, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Mexico. Frank allegedly crashed her car head-on into another car, killing the driver, a mother. The passenger in the second vehicle, the driver’s son, was injured.

Frank was charged with involuntary manslaughter and assault resulting in serious bodily injury during her initial appearance in federal court, according to the release. She was expected to remain in custody pending a preliminary and detention hearing scheduled for April 27.

Frank faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted, the release states.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e.