Man faces second-degree murder charge in connection with death of Crouch Mesa woman

FARMINGTON — A man faces a second-degree murder charge in connection with the death last week of a Crouch Mesa woman.

According to a news release issued by the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call about a missing person on April 5 to a residence on County Road 390 on Crouch Mesa. Family members of the missing woman, Denise Werito, had become concerned when she never arrived at work that day and when they discovered her car was missing from her residence.

The release states deputies met those family members at Werito’s residence and had cause to force entry into the home, where they found her body. Noticing signs of foul play, they secured and scene and called in detectives.

Mateo Yazzie, 23, who also lived at the residence, quickly was identified as a possible suspect, according to the news release, and an abandoned vehicle that was located in Farmington was linked to the victim. Yazzie was located at an apartment in Farmington and was detained for questioning.

After continuing to investigate Werito’s death, detectives secured an arrest warrant for Yazzie for the charge of second-degree murder.

Yazzie is being represented by the public defender’s office in Aztec. A phone call from The Daily Times seeking comment from that agency on Yazzie’s behalf was not returned.

Yazzie has a criminal history dating back to 2018, when he was charged in a vehicle burglary case and later pleaded guilty. He was convicted in 2022 of a 2021 charge of battery of a household member. He also pleaded guilty in November 2022 to a battery charge stemming from a September 2022 incident.

