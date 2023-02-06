Farmington man struck and killed by vehicles while trying to cross U.S. 64

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — A Farmington man attempting to cross U.S. Highway 64 west of Bloomfield was killed last weekend when he was struck by two vehicles, according to New Mexico State Police.

The incident took place at approximately 7:40 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 between Farmington and Bloomfield near SunRay Park & Casino. A State Police news release stated that 46-year-old Jonathan Yazzie was walking south across the eastbound lanes of travel on U.S. Highway 64 when he was struck by a 1997 Ford Ranger pickup and then a 2004 Lincoln passenger car.

Yazzie was pronounced dead on the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator. State Police said alcohol did not appear to have been used by either driver.

The agency is continuing to investigate the incident.

