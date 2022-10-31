State Police plan checkpoints, saturation patrols in November as holidays approach

FARMINGTON – New Mexico State Police will hit the road next month, but they aren’t necessarily heading toward grandmother’s house.

State police announced Oct. 28 that they will conduct “sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols; and registration, insurance, and driver's license checkpoints in all New Mexico counties” during November.

“We are bringing awareness to these events to reduce impaired driving-related fatalities through continued media attention and intensive advertising,” the agency noted in its news release.

These checkpoints are helping to change society's attitude about driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs.

Hundreds of lives could be saved each year if every driver had the courage to make the right decision not to drive impaired.

The crackdown is part of the ENDWI+ in New Mexico campaign, which also targets summer and spring holidays with celebrations that might lead to drinking and driving.