Hank Strauss, Aztec HS football coach, charged with battery against student

AZTEC − Hank Strauss, in the middle of his first season as head coach of the Aztec High School football team, has been charged with battery against a student, according to documents obtained by the Daily-Times from the Aztec Magistrate Court.

The documents allege that on the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 2, Strauss and a female student were involved in an on-campus altercation that resulted in the student's keys being "ripped out of her hands" before Strauss threw them. That altercation, a court document stated, came about after the student was told by Strauss to not take another student off campus for lunch.

The officers' affidavit further alleges that the student was later approached that same afternoon by Strauss, who told her that "you think I am scary now; you have not seen anything."

According to the document, Strauss met with officers on Thursday, Sept. 8 when he was formally charged with one count of battery.

Strauss refused comment for the story, while representatives from both Aztec High School as well as the school district have not returned calls or inquiries into the matter.

The Aztec football team (2-3) will be in action on Saturday at 6 p.m. when they host St. Michael's (4-0).