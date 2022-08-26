Farmington man in custody after stabbing leaves person in critical condition

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — An Aug. 25 stabbing that left one person in critical condition resulted in the arrest of a Farmington man.

Farmington police said officers were dispatched to the area of South Orchard Avenue and Animas Street at 11:50 a.m. Thursday shortly after the incident occurred. They located a suspect, 39-year-old Farmington resident Bobby James Henry, and took him to the police station, where he was questioned by detectives, according to a news release.

The injured person was transported to the San Juan Regional Medical Center.

According to the news release, Henry was placed under arrest and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence. He was being booked on the afternoon of Aug. 25 into the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

Police said the incident remained under investigation, and anyone with information about it is asked to call the department's detective tip hotline at 505-599-1068.

No attorney was noted on court documents as of Aug. 25.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or measterling@daily-times.com.