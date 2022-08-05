SUV driven through Gallup Native American parade. Twitter reacts

An SUV drove through a Native American celebration in Gallup, New Mexico Thursday evening, resulting in multiple people injured along a parade route crowded with families.

Several people in the SUV were arrested after the incident, which also resulted in injuries to two Gallup police officers.

New Mexico State Police said on Twitter that the suspected driver was in custody and they were investigating the incident.

It was not clear from the information released by law enforcement whether the SUV itself caused the injuries, or if they happened as people rushed to get out of the way.

The parade was part of celebrations for the Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial Centennial Celebration, State Police said on their Twitter page. The event was founded in 1922 to honor Native American and Indigenous heritage.

Many community leaders were in attendance at the event.

Here's what officials, attendees and others are saying about the incident.

Officials, others react to Gallup New Mexico Native American parade incident

Warning: Video below contains graphic language, possible triggering